Alan Mozo can be the best winger in Mexico and play in Europe: Andrés Lillini

The Pumas coach highlighted the work of Alan Mozo, who recovered from mistakes during the regular tournament and was a figure against America

Andres Lillini, coach of the Cougars, highlighted the performance of Alan Mozo, who gave all three assists for the 1-3 win over the America in the quarterfinals. The Argentine accepted that the squad has made specific mistakes, but assured that if he proposes it, he can be the best winger in Mexico and reach football in Europe.

“What of Alan Mozo it has been featured for a long time. Unfortunately, like so many mistakes that are made at the group level, his have ended in goal plays, but he is very outstanding, he has grown a lot in commitment and he is a player of the house, of that blood, he is the best represents this house. Every day he listens more, there is good communication with me and if he wants to, he is the best full-back in Mexican soccer and he will surely end up playing in Europe, “he declared. Lillini after eliminating the America in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021.

The Pumas coach highlighted the work of Alan Mozo, who recovered from mistakes during the regular tournament and was a figure against America. Imago7



1 Related

“I am very happy for the footballers, for the fans. There was a lot of pride and self-esteem from the team in the year we’ve been together; We were tactically right in the approach to the match, with 1-0 no one lost their cool, it was complicated by the hierarchy of the rival. This group does very worthy things for this institution. I am happy”.

Secondly, Lillini He acknowledged that he has not yet defined whether he is one hundred percent inclined to be a technical director or his work in the future will again be linked to the training of players, as he did before reaching the bench of the team as a whole. UNAM.

“I feel happy, the group teaches other coaches many things, I learn other things for them and I am growing in this profession. I don’t know if it’s my thing or it’s still my training. Today we ended up playing with many boys from Basic Forces. The club gives me this opportunity and I try to make the most of it, the group gives me back everything I give it, we have a very special affection, nowhere am I going to find something like this and you have to take advantage of it because they are unique moments ”.

Finally, Lillini He said that his team must have their feet on the ground and not be confused that by eliminating America they are already for champions.