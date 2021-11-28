Aida Cortés wore her rearguard to promote the discounts in her OnlyFans

Aida Cortes She has become one of the most famous webcam models in Colombia. The 25-year-old made herself known thanks to statements where she stated that she received about 100 million pesos for its contents in OnlyFans and other adult platforms.

See also: «Woman 10 from Colombia», they tell Natalia París by video on the beach

Cortés, who is one of the Colombians who earns the most on the subscription platform, is also very active in her social networks, where it accumulates more than 3.5 million followers who daily sigh with its contents that many call “risque”.

Recently, the content creator decided to launch some discounts on your OnlyFans profile, and used his Instagram account to promote them with some hot photos that left more than one with their mouths open.

In the snapshots, Aida appears wearing an angel costume, which reveals her rearguard and accentuate your figure. “There are 12 hours left of my Black Friday”, wrote the young woman in the publication that has already exceeded 238,000 ‘I like it’, and reached infinities of comments where they told her it was “More devil than angel.”

It may interest you: Zharick León opened the trunk of memories with a tremendous photo without clothes

These are the photos of Aida Cortés showing off her rear :.