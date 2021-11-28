After ‘farce’ of Belenenses vs Benfica, Portugal ask for explanations

Extraordinary meeting of the Professional League, criticism of the leaders of the big clubs: the day after the game Belenenses-Benfica, finalized at halftime after the modest home team, decimated by a covid-19 outbreak, did not have enough players to continue, Portugal he wonders how was it not postponed this encounter.

“Shame“, the sports newspaper A Bola headlined on the front page this Sunday, estimating that the public attended” a match that should never have been disputed“while the other major newspaper, Record, proclaimed that soccer” has bottomed out“.

The newspaper Jogo, for its part, described what happened on Saturday in the National Stadium What “farce“: “A embarrassing show in the Jamor Stadium (the other name for the venue) that wrote one of the darker pages of the history of Portuguese soccer “.

Although perhaps the one who best summarized it all was the Newspaper: “Eleven against nine and in the end he loses football“.

Valid for the 12th day of the championship Portugal, the match between Benfica (3rd) and Belenenses (16th), was presented as a mere formality for the ‘Eagles‘, who also had the opportunity to be the leader of the tournament in the absence of what Sporting and Porto do on Sunday.

The party had to suspend at the beginning of the second part, when the Benfica won by 7-0 against a rival who had no means to compete.

Improvised forward

The modest team from the neighborhood of Belem in Lisbon was immersed in a cartoonish situation: deprived of 14 players for an outbreak of covid-19, as well as his coach and various components of the coach, Belenenses had to draw an initial team made up of several subsidiary players, a goalkeeper in the forward position… and yet I only gave them to add 9 players, without spare parts on the bench.

At halftime, the unusual gave way to the absurd and ridiculous: with 7-0 on the scoreboard and alone seven players available -two were declared injured-, the Belenenses returned to the field to play the second half, which never started because before, one of the local footballers he threw himself on the ground, allegedly injured and unable to continue, forcing the referee to give the game over, since the regulation establishes that a match cannot continue if one of the teams is left with less than seven troops.

After the game, the president of the Belenenses Rui Pedro Soares assured that he had requested the Portuguese League the postponement of the match: “They answered us that with eight players” the match had to be played, under the threat of sanctions, he indicated at a press conference.

A person in charge of the League, quoted by the local press, admitted a telephone contact with the president of the Belenenses, but specified that there was no received a “formal request” postponement of the game, and that the organizer of the championship did not have elements to analyze the situation.

“Black page”

“It is a black page in Portuguese football, but the Benfica is not responsible not at all, “said the president of the Lisbon club, Rui Costa, visibly annoying.

The decision to keep the game was unanimously criticized by the big clubs.

The Sporting assured that this episode would damage “the credibility of the “Portuguese championship, to which” it will be difficult to take it seriously“while the communication director of the Port regretted that Portugal of a image of “third world country”.

The League, which has convened a Extraordinary meeting this Monday, he left the case in the hands of the disciplinary council of the Portuguese Soccer Federation and has requested an “urgent meeting” with the Secretary of State for Health and with the health authorities to obtain “clear information on the emergency protocol” in force in sports competitions.

It remains to be seen how a outbreak of such magnitude at Belenenses at a time when Portugal, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, announced last week measures to curb a new wave of the pandemic of the covid-19.

The Portuguese media recalled the South African defender of the Belenenses Thibang Phete had traveled to play matches with South Africa, country in which the new omicron variant.