Actress Lindsay Lohan gets engaged to her boyfriend

The long-awaited Christmas holidays have not yet arrived, but the news on the ground! celebrity they run like wildfire! In the middle of the wedding season in which the actresses, models and influencers celebrate their love and announce surprise engagements, one of your disney girls favorites will take the same step as Paris hilton dressed in white. Lindsay Lohan, who was friends with the heiress of the hotel empire decades ago, has shared with all her followers her unexpected commitment with beautiful photographs full of emotion and affection with her already (almost anonymous) fiancé.









“My love, my life, my family, my future“This is how the 35-year-old New Yorker announced that she will soon marry her boyfriend Bader S Shammas, an entrepreneur who has nothing to do with show business. According to the American newspaper Sun they have been dating for several years, He works as Vice President of Credit Suisse and lives in the city of Dubai, hence the actress’s constant travels and long stays in the United Arab Emirates.









And although they have not yet revealed the date of the wedding or information on who will be the chosen designer to wear for the big day, yes we know where your stunning engagement ring is from. It’s about a large diamond set on a smaller stone lines, a spectacular and brilliant design by Harry winston, the same house that signed the famous and unforgettable jewel with which Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez in 2002.









The actress of Bad Girls and You to London and me to California, that in October launched into the world of radio with a podcast In which he interviews friends and leaders of the entertainment industry, he has kept their love affair away from the cameras of the paparazzi and the media for more than two years. For this reason the surprise of their engagement has been even greater! And although months ago he announced his return to the movies with a role in a Netflix Christmas comedy, has now become the focus of attention, and no wonder! In a while we will be able to see how he walks the aisle hand in hand with his father with the bridal gown of his dreams, will he be inspired by the media wedding of his best friend, Paris Hilton? We will continue to inform.