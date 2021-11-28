Actress Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant

Lawrence has always been very closed with her private and love life and that was also the case with Cooke Maroney, with whom she began a discreet relationship in 2018 and with whom she starred in a dream wedding in Rhode Island in October 2019. Now, As they are about to celebrate their second wedding anniversary, the couple is about to welcome the 31-year-old actress’s first child.

“I had just met Cooke and wanted to marry him. He is my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever. You find your favorite person on the planet and you think, ‘You can’t leave!’ I know it sounds stupid, but he is, he is … He is the greatest person I have ever known, so I am very honored to become a Maroney ”, confessed a Jennifer Lawrence before marrying him.

The happy couple said “yes, I do” in a large late 19th century mansion called Belcourt. Designed by architect Richard Morris Hunt, the style of the house is Versailles and is located in an area where wealthy American families used to spend the summer. .

The happy pregnant woman was a couple in the past of actor Nicholas Hoult and director Darren Aronofsky, however her relationship with Cooke Maroney was the most formal until she reached her brand new secret wedding.