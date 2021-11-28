Absolute sadness: the mourning that surrounds Adam Sandler

The 54-year-old American actor and comedian, Adam Sandler, expressed his grief through his Instagram account, after the death of his friend and colleague Cloris Leachman. The talented actress, who won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 1971, died of natural causes at the age of 91 at her home in Encinitas, California, with her daughter, Dinah, by her side.

Cloris Leachman. A true legend. One of the funniest of all time. And a great lady. I loved her. We will miss her terribly. And a good family. Sending love to everyone. RIP ”was the emotional and simple text that he chose Adam to express their sadness in this moment. The protagonist of “They are like children” shared an image with Leachman on his official profile on Instagram and Twitter.

Topics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker