Absolute sadness: the mourning that surrounds Adam Sandler

The 54-year-old American actor and comedian, Adam Sandler, expressed his grief through his Instagram account, after the death of his friend and colleague Cloris Leachman. The talented actress, who won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 1971, died of natural causes at the age of 91 at her home in Encinitas, California, with her daughter, Dinah, by her side.

“Cloris Leachman. A true legend. One of the funniest of all time. And a great lady. I loved her. We will miss her terribly. And a good family. Sending love to everyone. RIP ”was the emotional and simple text that he chose Adam to express their sadness in this moment. The protagonist of “They are like children” shared an image with Leachman on his official profile on Instagram and Twitter.

This publication by Adam Sandler was quickly filled with likes, surpassing the barrier of 342 thousand hearts and thousands of comments. “I loved her in Spanish”, “Most of the publications in the account of Adam Sandler they are mourning for deceased persons. Anyway, she was a legend. RIP ”and“ His performance in Spanglish was one of the first things that came to mind when I learned of his passing. What a legend! ” were some of the messages he received in his post.

Cloris’ sad news was confirmed by an official statement from her manager Juliet Green to People magazine: “It has been a privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most intrepid actresses of our time. There was no one like Chloris. With a single look he had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh until tears flowed through you. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her incomparable magic. “

“He loved his children and grandchildren fiercely. A lifelong vegetarian, she was a passionate advocate for animal rights. The family requests that any donation on their behalf be made to PETA or Last Chance for Animals ”concluded the Green message.