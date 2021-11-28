A metaverse terrain? It costs millions in cryptocurrencies

How’s it going to buy a little ground and invest to do it profitable by way of heritage? That is exactly what the company investments from crypto assets Tokens.com, paying the equivalent of $ 2.4 million in cryptocurrencies; only that the acquired space is not located in the physical world, but the virtual one, in the metaverse.

More specifically, this plot is in Decentraland, a virtual space of what is known as metaverse and that among several firms are developing to provide it with digital environments in which people can visit, walk, enter buildings, interact with other users and even buy more spaces of this type.

The existence of Decentraland is possible thanks to the same technology that supports the cryptocurrencies What Bitcoin among many others in the form of information blocks called blockchain.

The purchase in question was carried out by a Tokens.com affiliate known as Metaverse group and that he paid the sum of 618 thousand MANNA, a cryptocurrency that is used in that digital district and that at the time of the transaction corresponded to 2 million, 428 thousand 740 US dollars.

This firm made the purchase of the virtual space in the town of Fashion Street, where the construction of buildings for digital fashion is projected, in order to commercialize digital wardrobes to the avatars of the users.

The lot sold is made up of 116 plots measuring 4.9 m2 each and totaling 566 m2. The rise of this trend soared since a month ago the popular social network Facebook officially changed his name to Goal to link in an unmistakable way to the concept and technology of the metaverse in which you are investing millions of dollars in investigation and developing.

Decentraland exists by using the aforementioned blockchain technology to constitute a particular section of the metaverse, so the land and the items found there can be sold in the category of Non-Fungible Tokens or NFT that constitute another of the cryptographic assets that are beginning to gain popularity.

