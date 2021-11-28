a drug dealer father, four tragic deaths and Asperger’s syndrome

Days away from his 57th birthday, Keanu Reeves is one of the more current and better paid actors from Hollywood. Far from the flashes and despite earning millions of dollars, fame never went to his head. It is humble, austere and he is always friendly with people and the press.

Perhaps it has a lot to do with the fact that no fortune could prevent him from going through a traumatic life, marked by tragedies: abuse during his childhood, a heroin trafficker father and the harshest deaths for a human being.

“I do not need happiness to live,” recognizes who will shine in the Matrix and John Wick. And he adds: “When the people you love leave, you are left alone. And then the duel changes shape, but it never ends.”

Childhood: abusive father and heroin dealer

He was born in Beirut, Lebanon, although he has Canadian nationality. His father, Samuel Nowlin Reeves, was a heroin dealer who was in prison. He left him when he was two years old, and when he came back into his life, while still a child, he abused and humiliated him in front of the neighbors.



Keanu Reeves with his mother, Patricia Taylor, during an Oscar Awards ceremony. Photo: Reuters

At age 13 she finally said goodbye to him for good. And his mother Patricia taylor she was forced to make all kinds of efforts to support her family, such as working as a stripper in nightclubs.

In this way, they constantly moved and changed cities, schools, promoting a sense of rootlessness. In fact, until not long ago the actor, who has Asperger syndrome, defines itself as a “poorly oiled machine”,



Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr, Keanu’s father, went to prison for heroin trafficking.

With the moves and the years also appeared “occasional stepfathers”, who also did not stand out for their good dealings with Keanu and his sisters. But the gratitude towards the mother always remained intact.

The loss of River Phoenix, his best friend

Lean and lonely, Keanu met in 1989 Joaquin Phoenix’s older brother, River, with whom he immediately struck up a friendship.

After agreeing on the comedy I will love you until I kill you (Lawrence Kasdan, 1990), they starred together My private Idaho (‘My Own Private Idaho’, 1991), Gus Van Sant’s independent film in which they both excelled.



Keanu Reeves suffered the early death from an overdose of his friend River Phoenix, Joaquín’s brother.

Two years later the unexpected news came: River died of an overdose at just 23 years old. With his parents members of a sect and living in deplorable conditions, he represented the only sustenance. He began to live with his own demons, and drugs were his refuge.

In an interview, Keanu assured that he still has this in mind today and that he could possibly have done more to prevent him from continuing to use drugs.

His sister with leukemia

Kim Reeves, Keanu’s sister, was diagnosed with leukemia in 1991. It was a hard blow at a special moment in which the young actor was beginning to take off.



His sister Kim was diagnosed with leukemia. He was always by his side.

The same young woman remarked in more than one interview that her brother accompanied her at all times, in the hospital. He never left her alone or allowed her to get depressed. “My brother is my prince,” he stated.

Luckily she got ahead and today she is cured. Keanu donated 70% of his profits from the film Matrix to different hospitals that treat this terrible disease.

The death of his daughter

Keanu got the crush at a party in 1998. There he was. Jennifer Syme, a young aspiring actress who worked as assistant director David Lynch.



Keanu Reeves and Jennifer Syme

A year later they were already waiting for her baby. Until then, everything was happiness while they waited for the arrival of the little girl, who would be called Ava Archer Syme-Reeves.

However, I drink it died in the womb at eight months of gestation. The very hard blow for the couple was strengthened when they had to extract the girl precisely on Christmas 1999.

The tragic death of his girlfriend

Anguish and grief after the baby’s death accelerated the separation of the couple. And Jennifer took the worst path, that of drugs, one that Keanu knew very closely from his father and his best friend.



Jennifer Syme, Keanu Reeves’ wife, died in an accident after colliding with her car.

Thus the young woman began to lose herself in the night, attending all the possible parties where she could drown sorrows in alcohol and any drug. It was precisely on the way to one of them that he met his end.

On April 1, 2001, Syme had attended a party at the home of controversial musician Marilyn Manson. When a friend noticed that she was in a pathetic state, she decided to drive her home. But Keanu’s ex, from 28 years, I didn’t want the party to end.

It was then that he got into his Jeep Grand Cherokee to return to the party. But had an accident and died on the spot. According to the reports, he was traveling without a seatbelt, he was intoxicated and they found white and powder, two bottles of prescription drugs, a muscle relaxant and an anticonvulsant.



John Wick and The Matrix, two hits from the Lebanese-born actor.

Humble and no-frills despite his $ 350 million fortune

The magnitude of the tragedies that Keanu Reeves went through were shaping his personality, always cordial, pleasant and grateful. Also, of course, clearly establishing the priorities in your life. And an example is your link with money.

Although it has a fortune estimated at 360 million dollars, the actor lives very modestly in an apartment. No mansions strewn across the US and the world, no high-end cars for every occasion.



Few believed it, but despite his fortune Keanu Reeves traveled frequently on the subway.

And what if it is true, that on certain occasions it was a trend in the networks after being seen eating alone in the street or on a bench in the square. One year, for example, he decided to celebrate his birthday alone, with a coffee and a small cupcake. cake with a candle on it.

An image of him also attracted attention no less than during a travel aboard the subway or subway, sitting reading the newspaper like any neighbor’s kid and not a movie star.



Humble and austere, Reeves was seen eating in the street

“Money is the last thing I think about. Could

live from what I have already done for the next centuries, “he said at the time, and reaffirms it with his deeds, since he usually donates a large part of his fabulous income.

His love with Alexandra Grant

After so many storms again the sky cleared again for the actor of remembered hits such as The Devil’s Advocate (1997) and Constantine (2005), among others, in addition to the aforementioned sagas of Matrix and John wick.

After many years of friendship, Reeves and Alexandra grant They went public with their romance in late 2019, holding hands at a red carpet event in Los Angeles.



Artist Alexandra Grant is Keanu Reeves’ current partner

She is a 48-year-old American artist who carries out drawings and paintings as well as sculptures and videos.

Those who know her speak of Grant as a “cool and elegant woman” who is “very calm, humble and discreet”. Without a doubt, reasons more than valued by an introvert Reeves.