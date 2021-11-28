2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix: Times and Days
Mexico City /
The 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will make its debut in the Formula 1 And what better way, because the champion of the 2021 season could be defined. This would be given every time Max verstappen I managed to finish in the first position and Lewis hamilton drop to a seventh place or lower.
Notably this race will take place at night like the one in Abu Dhabi with which the championship will end a week later.
When is the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix It will be held on Sunday, December 5 at 11:30 a.m., Mexico City time.
Saudi GP Free Practice: when and what time
FP1 It will take place on Friday, December 3 at 7:30 a.m.; later, free practice 2 will take place at 11:00. By Saturday, December 4, we will be able to witness the free practice 3 at 08:00.
Qualy GP Saudi Arabia F1: When and what time is it
The Qualy for the Saudi Arabian GP will be held Saturday, December 4 at 11:00 a.m..
What is the name of the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP circuit
The new Jeddah Circuit will make its debut in the top flight of world motorsport.
.