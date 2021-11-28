2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix: Times and Days

Editorial Mediotiempo

The 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will make its debut in the Formula 1 And what better way, because the champion of the 2021 season could be defined. This would be given every time Max verstappen I managed to finish in the first position and Lewis hamilton drop to a seventh place or lower.

Notably this race will take place at night like the one in Abu Dhabi with which the championship will end a week later.

When is the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix It will be held on Sunday, December 5 at 11:30 a.m., Mexico City time.

Saudi GP Free Practice: when and what time

FP1 It will take place on Friday, December 3 at 7:30 a.m.; later, free practice 2 will take place at 11:00. By Saturday, December 4, we will be able to witness the free practice 3 at 08:00.

Qualy GP Saudi Arabia F1: When and what time is it

The Qualy for the Saudi Arabian GP will be held Saturday, December 4 at 11:00 a.m..

What is the name of the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP circuit

The new Jeddah Circuit will make its debut in the top flight of world motorsport.