10 songs that are trending thanks to Tiktok | Music

By now, who has not downloaded TikTok on your mobile? If you know the exception, it will be that you have a lot of willpower not to fall into the temptation of this great application. For those of us who are familiar, the section of “For you”. The amount of videos that circulate in that space and of all the themes: memes, tips, stories, advertisements, viral dances, music …

We could continue, but there is endless content in that application. And many of these videos are accompanied by songs that were very successful at the time, that have gone unnoticed or that are recent songs and are becoming even more viral.

Here, we leave you ten songs that are currently becoming a trend thanks to the viralization force that Tiktok has. Surely you know many of them … and if not, sign up to add them to your favorite playlist.

1. Monsieur Periné / Vicente García – Our Song

Lately, Our song has returned to our ears thanks to a viral dance with this song on Tiktok. The theme of the Colombian group Monsieur Periné With Vicente Garcia I know premiered in 2015 On the disk Music Box. 6 years later, he returns in a very funny way. Surely it sounds familiar to you … “With flowers you took my sadness, with colors you drew the nobility of the hand, by your side our illusion grew”, is the most catchy part of the subject.

2. Charles Strouse / Martin Charnin – It’s the Hard Knock Life

Does this song sound familiar to you? Probably not if you are a younger audience, as the song belongs to a 1977 musical called Annie. The song is sung by a group of orphans to make visible the difficulties that children have to face in an orphanage. The song was a hit that even the American rapper Jay Z he used it as a sample for his song, Hard knock life. Now, Tiktok has brought it back for users to use for memes of surreal situations.

3. Katy Perry / Snoop Dogg – California Gurls

And what about this great song by Katy Perry with the rapper Snoop dogg from 2012? 9 years later it returns to our ears and mobile screens (by Tiktok). The song, which was once a worldwide hit, is now used by users on TikTok to present their favorite person with a very funny little dance.

4. La Factoria – I will die

And this song of The factory It was a hit in 2006. Now, in the middle of 2021, Tiktok makes it viral as a meme. Users have used this song to represent a fictitious situation that their partner is unfaithful to them.

5. Tom Rosenthal – Lights Are On

This sweet song of Tom rosenthal is a viral on TikTok. Tiktokers use it to post very painful personal anecdotes. This is the saddest trend of the application.

6. Aitana / Zzoilo – Mon Amour

And how can this great song of Aitana with Zzoilo. A song that had very good reception on the Los40 list and sounded on all radio stations. It was not going to be less on Tiktok. The theme became viral thanks to the creativity of people in inventing a dance for the occasion. Even Aitana joined the trend …

7. Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your)

Lil Nas X could not be missing from this list. The song that was released in March 2021 is becoming Tiktok’s favorite song. Now, the middle of November 2021, there are more than 2.2 million videos with this song on TikTok and of any subject.

8. Ariana Grande – Baby I

Baby I from Ariana Grande is another of the songs that are going viral on Tiktok. This edit of the song from 2013 is having a great boom in the application. Especially from minute 3 when we hear Ariana’s high-pitched scream. Here, users use it for very funny situations.

9. Bizarrap / Ptazeta – Ptazeta: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 45

This great song by Bizarrap with Ptazeta, released in October, is hitting it on Tiktok with very sensual dances. In fact, some artists like Indigo lola has joined the trend.



10. Olivia Rodrigo – Driver License

Lastly, we have this sweet theme of Olivia rodrigo. The song is used for very sentimental and painful videos on Tiktok. Many of them serve to remember relatives who have passed away, short-lived loves, tragic situations …