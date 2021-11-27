Zachary Levi recalled that his failed audition for Guardians of the Galaxy helped him stay with the role of Shazam.

Yes OK Zachary levi participated in the Marvel Studios franchise as Fandral in Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok, the actor also tried to have a more prominent role in the MCU and applied to play Star-Lord in the movies of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

But although the actor’s attempt was unsuccessful and Chris Pratt was finally in charge of playing Peter Quill on the big screen, recently Levi himself acknowledged that his failed audition for Guardians of the Galaxy helped him stay with his most recognized role in the superhero movies: Shazam.

While Warner Bros and Disney obviously work separately on their DC and Marvel movies, according to Levi his audition for Guardians of the Galaxy left a good impression that helped him move forward in casting for Shazam.

“James (Gunn) and I knew each other, we were friends, we had game nights at each other’s houses, we had a lot of mutual friends. And then he asked me to come in and read for Star-Lord, and I did, and then that led me to the next step, and then all of a sudden I was doing a camera test. ” Levi told The Playlist podcast. “Oh man, I wanted that role too much. It all came down to me, another guy, and Chris Pratt. But Chris was always his favorite and he was hesitant to accept it, which is understandable, I mean it’s a great franchise, it’s Marvel, will it work? it will not work? Is this what the whole world is going to know me for the rest of my life? All those things that go through your head ”.

“But eventually, and I think smartly, (Pratt) decided to take the job and so it didn’t go my way or anyone else’s, but I hoped I’d made a good impression on James.” added the actor.

Thus, according to Levi, “When I was auditioning for Shazam … (producer) Peter Safran called James because that’s how our industry works.” And in the wake of his audition for Star-Lord, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy He gave a favorable opinion about the actor.

“Fortunately I was in a good position with James, I try to be in good standing with as many people as I can and try to be a decent person, and I think between that and how well James thought I did on the Star-Lord test, he said: ‘Yeah man, you really should give Zach a shot at this. I really think it could be great. ‘ Was that what prompted all of this? I don’t know, but I’m sure it was part of that conversation, absolutely ”, Levi sentenced. “I am indebted to James because he would believe in me enough to remember that and pass that information on.”

Of course, this is not the first time that Zachary Levi’s audition for the role of Star-Lord has been talked about and in 2019 James Gunn himself told his side of the story through Instagram.

“Yes. And it was incredible “, Gunn responded to a fan’s question about Levi’s audition. “So when Peter Safran, the producer of Shazam, approached me to ask who would be good as (Shazam), I strongly suggested Zach. Peter and the folks at DC have told me that’s what got the ball rolling. But I think it was the immense talent of Zachary Levi that did that. “

In that sense, it seems that things worked out well for Levi because although Gunn has repeatedly stated that it was difficult for him to convince himself that Chris Pratt would keep the role, so far the Guardians of the Galaxy films have had a good reception and Shazam will have a new movie from the hand of Fury of the Gods in 2023.