Youtuber Nikocado Avocado has a pack in OnlyFans

Nicholas Perry, was born in Ukraine and gained fame in the United States for leaving the vegetarian life for a life full of excess and fat.

The famous YouTube idol went viral on social networks for a tragic reason: since 2021 he has suffered many health problems due to his obsession with food.

On September 18, 2021, he announced on social networks that he broke three ribs while lying on his bed after sneezing. The youtuber has trouble breathing.

Now on social networks he was talked about again due to his registration in OnlyFans, where the youtuber shares his photos more “intimate and hot”.

On YouTube and Reddit, the paid content that Avocado shares on this platform is circulating. Users criticize this drastic change in their life, where all the content it generates takes it to the extreme.

What is OnlyFans?

OnlyFans is an online platform and application created in 2016 where people can pay for content (photos and videos, live broadcasts) through a monthly membership.

If you are a content creator, when you go to collect the money that you have accumulated in your OnlyFans account, you take 80% of what you have collected. The other 20% will be taken by the service, since this money is their method of remuneration.

This app is rather used to upload more intimate and “hot” content, however the idea is also that bloggers, writers, illustrators or video game creators be used, and not only creators of erotic or pornographic content.