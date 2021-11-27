Your face sounds like it gives me, Got talent repeats, and Matt Damon and Dolores

Friday night with Your face is familiar to me as the winner despite losing steam, specifically 2.9 points compared to last week. The gala that won Maria Pelaé with his imitation of Pastora Soler -who sang with her on set- was followed by 19.8% of the audience. 2,304,000 viewers enjoyed the program of Antenna 3.

On Telecinco, Got Talent Spain, already in his second semifinal, scored 16%, one tenth more than last week. Teresa Tessier Dance Center, Duo Turkeev and Joao Paulo, became finalists before 1,899,000 followers of the talent.

Although the cinema of The 1 took third place, the movie Invictus, with Matt Damon, it reaped a sad 6.1% with 817,000 viewers. While, Four and The sixth they walked hand in hand. Despite the success of last Sunday of The truth about the Wanninkhof case, your pass from Telecinco to Four smashed the series data. It only achieved 4.3% with the first delivery and 5.5% with the second.

“Blackout and collapse, someone enlighten us” was the report by The sixth column which obtained a 5.5% share in The sixth. After, Research team signed a 5.3% with “The resale of sneakers”.

Bitter land, with 15.7%, surpassed on Friday afternoon by three tenths Save me orange with its 15.4% for the program led by Carlota Corredera. Later, Pass word obtained 21.9% with more than 2.5 million followers compared to 11.6% of Sonsoles Ónega on Telecinco with more than 1.3 million viewers. Here the earth, on The 1, signed 10.8% with about 1.3 million followers of the program Jacob Petrus.

On The sixth, Zapping scored 1.3 points from Everything is a lie (6.5 and 5.2%, respectively). Better late scored 6.3% with Cristina Pardo and Iñaki López while Four up to date kept 5.6% for Joaquin Prat.

In the morning keep leading Alfonso Arús with [email protected] on The sixth about the offer of Telecinco and Ana Rosa’s program (18.6% and 18.1%, respectively). In Antena 3, Public mirror it reaped 13.2%, closing a very weak week. At a great distance, The hour of the 1 obtained 8.8%.

Before the different news programs he led The wheel of luck with 20.8%, followed by It’s already noon with 16.3%. Better with You on The 1 it did not exceed 3.5% screen share.

As for the news, no news. Antena 3 News 2 achieved 22.3% with 2,498,000 viewers for Sandra blow. Antena 3 News 2 gained 20.7% with 2,829,000 followers of Vicente Valles.

On Telecinco, 1,911,000 viewers and 17% of Compartir at three in the afternoon and 1,730,000 people and 12.6% at nine at night with Pedro Piqueras.

On Spanish Television, 1,087,000 followers and 9.7% for Ana White and 1,438,000 people and a 10.4% quota for Carlos Franganillo.