You will pay less IEPS in gasoline but more in diesel: SHCP

Like every Friday, they have been published in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF) the new tax incentives to fuels in Mexico, with percentages adjusted to the discount that is applied in the Special tax on production and services (IEPS) and that will be increased for Magna gasoline and Premium, but with a decrease in support for diesel.

The new amounts of this tax will be in effect for the week from Saturday, November 27 to Monday, December 3.

These supports authorized by the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) represent reductions to the fee charged for each liter of fuel that motorists load in the tank, and for the indicated period they will be as follows:

Magna Gasoline. During this period, a fiscal stimulus of 68.36% will be applied from the last 67.42%, so that when refueling “green gasoline” drivers will be paying only 1.6185 pesos from the IEPS when the previous week it was located at 1.6665 pesos.

Gasoline Premium. The support of the Treasury rose to a level of 44.17% from the previous 43.08% to be the quota set at 2.4116 pesos for each liter of “red gasoline” purchased by the consumers Mexicans when in the previous period it was placed at 2.4313 pesos.

We also recommend When do you pay the IMSS and ISSSTE pension for December 2021?

Finally, the only hydrocarbon that reported a decrease in stimuli was the diesel, which from tomorrow will be counting on 47.32% of said tax, and drivers who operate vehicles powered by this fuel will be paying 2.9611 pesos for each loaded liter.

As it is distinguished when contrasting with the amounts approved the previous week, it is gasoline that had a little more support compared to the week of November 20 to 26, 2021.

We suggest you read the United States endorses Pfizer’s vaccine in children from 5 to 11 years old

The purpose of these supports is to maintain control over fuel prices, since at a lower rate of the IEPS the final price is less pressured to the upside, but this is ultimately decided by the dealers at gas stations.

For more information on this and other topics, visit the News section of My Pocket.