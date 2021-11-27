Yanet García launches FREE VIDEO to promote your account

The former “weather girl” continues to be one of the most popular Mexicans on OnlyFans and to continue promoting her account, Yanet García has launched a free video for her fans.

Yanet García has about 270 thousand likes with 244 posts and the cost to subscribe to your OnlyFans profile is $ 20 per month, approximately $ 400 Mexican pesos. Your subscribers can enjoy exclusive contentBut from time to time, the former host publishes content for free promoting her account.

The beautiful former presenter of the Hoy program captivates her fans with each publication on her social networks, which is why platforms such as Instagram They help boost your OnlyFans account, like the last video you posted left your followers wanting to see some more.

Yanet García seeks more subscribers for her OnlyFans with this FREE video

It was on his official Instagram account (@iamyanetgarcia), where Yanet García promoted his OnlyFans with a video where he is seen in an armchair, wearing highly transparent clothes and revealing a bit of his enviable figure. The clip has already achieved more than 330 thousand likes just a few hours after its publication.

OnlyFans subscribers of Yanet García assure that the Instagram video is very similar to the content that the fit model shares on the OnlyFans platform. It was definitely a great gift for his fans and motivated more than one to switch social networks to enjoy the special content, all to be able to see a little more than what can already be seen on their Social Networks.