Women with ovarian cancer see benefits after two years of Olaparib therapy

The study focused on women with BRCA mutations and newly diagnosed advanced high-grade serous or endometrioid ovarian cancer.

The median follow-up period with olaparib was 4.8 years and the median progression-free survival was 56 months.

Women with ovarian cancer newly diagnosed and a BRCA mutation see sustained benefits in progression-free survival rates after two years of maintenance therapy with olaparib, suggests a clinical trial analysis.

The study focused on women with BRCA mutations and ovarian cancer Newly diagnosed advanced high-grade endometrioid or serous that had a complete or partial clinical response to platinum-based chemotherapy. The women were randomized 2: 1 to receive olaparib 300 mg twice daily (n = 260) or placebo (n = 131) as maintenance therapy for two years.

Progression-free survival was significantly shorter with placebo what with olaparib (risk index 0.33), the researchers report in The Lancet Oncology.

The median follow-up period with olaparib It was 4.8 years and the median progression-free survival was 56 months. This compares with a median follow-up period of 5.0 years and a median progression-free survival of 13.8 months with placebo.

“The scope of sustained benefit beyond 2 years of olaparib observed in the 5-year follow-up analysis provides proof of the principle that patients without visible cancer can continue to benefit after stopping 2 years of olaparib“said the study’s lead author, the Dr. Susana Banerjee from the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and the London Cancer Research Institute.

“The magnitude of the benefit is what we would all expect and it would be great to see,” Dr. Banerjee said by email.

Most of the patients in the trial had BRCA1 mutations (72%), while 106 (27%) had BRCA2 mutations and three (1%) had both mutations.

The mean duration of the intervention was 24.6 months with olaparib and 13.9 months with placebo. There were 123 patients (47%) with olaparib and 92 patients (71%) with placebo who discontinued the intervention before the two years envisaged by the study design.

In a secondary efficacy outcome analysis of time to second disease progression or death, the 5-year progression-free survival was 64% with olaparib and 41% with placebo.

Anemia was the most common grade 3 or worse adverse event among patients with olaparib (22% vs. 2% with placebo), followed by neutropenia (8% vs. 5%) and fatigue or asthenia (4% vs. 2%).

Serious adverse events occurred more frequently with olaparib (21%) than with placebo (13%), as well as treatment-related serious adverse events (10% vs. 2%).

There were no new safety signs in the trial that have not been seen in previous studies of olaparib, the researchers note. There were also no additional cases of myelodysplastic syndrome or acute myeloid leukemia reported, beyond what had been identified in previous studies.

Overall survival data were not yet available.

Even so, the results suggest that all women with ovarian cancer newly diagnosed advanced BRCA mutation should be considered for the maintenance of olaparib after surgery and a response to platinum-based chemotherapy, Dr. Banerjee said.

“The reasons are clear: more women are living without the cancer coming back,” Banerjee said. “This raises the possibility that more women could potentially be cured, and we are awaiting an overall survival analysis.”

Source consulted: Here