Wolfsburg fan painted Haaland’s finger after goal celebration in Dortmund triumph

The Norwegian scorer Erling haaland He returned to the courts this Saturday and, after entering the field in the 72nd minute, scored the third goal of the Borussia Dortmund for the 1-3 away win against Wolsburg.

The triumph of Dortmund allows him to face next week’s classic against him Bayern disputing the Bavarians for the lead.

Haaland he sentenced in the 81st minute, after a highly contested match and with many arrivals from both teams, when he scored inside the small area to center Julian Brandt from the left and then had a peculiar moment with a rival fan.

The start of the game was dizzying. The first three minutes were enough for a good foray into the area of ​​the Dortmund by Brandt, whose center ended in a corner kick; for an auction of Marco Reus that forced a stretch to the goal of the Wolfsburg Pavao Pervan and for him Wolsburg went ahead through Wout Weghorst.

After the goal of Wolfsburg, Dortmund had the initiative against a quite withdrawn Wolfsburg. Clear scoring chances were not given and when the Wolfsburg countering down the right wing, with the Lukabakio-Baku duo, causing headaches.

However, the permanent offensive insistence of the Dortmund brought the tie at 35 with a penalty converted by Emre Can.

Already in the second part, the Dortmund He went ahead with a shot of Donyell Malen from the crescent, to Reus pass.

In that constellation the income of HaalandBy Malen, it made sense. His first contact with the ball was already a shot on goal.

Later, in 81, the sentence arrived when Brandt He had all the time in the world to throw his cross to the far post and the Norwegian sentenced the game.

HAALAND PRODUCT PICTURE OF THE WEEK

An amateur took the cameras away by waving at Erling haaland after celebrating the third goal and signaling to the fans.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: RAÚL JIMÉNEZ, HOLDER IN THE TIE BETWEEN NORWICH AND WOLVES