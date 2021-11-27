‘With the Azteca full we are unstoppable’

Despite military in the Porto since 2019, Agustín Marchesín do not forget your passage through America, club that he revealed stayed in his heart.

That is why, prior to the Round of Quarterfinal match against Cougars at Aztec stadium, March recalled his own statements prior to a tie against University in the Apertura 2018, in which he highlighted the importance of the fans so that the Eagles come out with victory at home.

“I have no doubt that the Aztec will be full and when the Aztec It is full, we are unstoppable, “he said. Marchesin after drawing 1-1 with Cougars in the first leg of the Semifinals of the Opening 2018 at University Olympic Stadium.

This phrase was taken up by the Argentine archer in an Instagram story with the word “Extrañando” and an image of him with the title of that same season and the phrase he coined.

After that statement the America thrashed 6-1 to University on the court of Aztec stadium in 2018 to eventually become champion in the Final against Blue Cross.

Now, Marchesin sent this same message, prior to the Quarterfinal Round of Juice, after the goalless draw that occurred in University City in this Opening 2021.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: SALVADOR REYES: ‘WE ARE IN DEBT AND AT HOME WE WILL WIN’