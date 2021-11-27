Will Master Chief finally show his face in ‘Halo Infinite’?

One of the biggest enigmas in video games has to do with the face of master Chief, the super soldier who has starred in much of the games of Halo. The topic recently sparked conversation for two reasons. First, because the franchise turned 20 years old, and secondly because the launch of the Halo Infinite It is just around the corner. However, over two decades we have never seen the character’s face. Will that change in Halo Infinite?

Regardless of whether or not you are a fan of HaloMaybe you’ve ever wondered who is “hiding” under that iconic green helmet. Unfortunately, it does not appear that the study by Halo Infinite intend to disclose it. In fact, such a major event is unlikely to take place specifically in video games. This was suggested by Joseph Staten, head of Infinite, in an interview with Game Informer:

“I think it all depends on what the goals are, but for games, I think that anonymous hero is something important.”

From his words we intuit that, although the games do not lend themselves to such a significant event, why not think that other adaptations of the franchise will make it known? Currently, Microsoft, Amblin Entertainment (Steven Spielberg’s production company) and Paramount are developing a series of Halo starring Master Chief. Interestingly, in a short trailer revealed last week, we can see John-117 on his back and without armor:

If the series dares to show the face of Master Chief, it would be a huge boost to the marketing strategy.

Is there anyone in the world who really knows what the face of the Spartan looks like? You are right. Marcus Lehto, who was the art director of Bungie and co-creator of Halo, declared in 2018 that the study I had a sketch of the face. “We had an early sketch of John-117. He was bald from years of wearing a helmet and had scars over most of his exposed skin. He was heroic, but at the same time also somewhat brutal.”

It is clear, yes, that was the bungie vision character, but now the franchise is in the hands of 343 Industries. It will be interesting to see if at some point Microsoft decides to put an end to the mystery.

The campaign of Halo Infinite will see the light next December 8 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Multiplayer has been available for a couple of weeks now and is completely free.