Why does ‘The Rock’ pee in bottles? Dwayne Johnson answers the question we all asked ourselves

Dwayne johnson He is a peculiar type, no doubt. ‘The Rock’ asserts his physique, brimming with muscles, to become one of the most sought-after performers -or characters- of action cinema of our time and of course: to keep it you have to to train. And that takes him to the letter.

Now, you wouldn’t be a Hollywood actor or actress if you didn’t have some curiosities or originalities. Rare are nondescript characters, and it could even be said that they stand out for their normality in an environment of ‘special’ series. Well. ‘The Rock’ has chosen this time to enlighten us on his training mechanics or, rather, on the urinary peculiarities associated with it.

He has done it in an interview in the magazine ‘Esquire’. In it, he revealed that during his workouts in the gym urine in plastic bottles, emphasizing that it recycles them. Which are already used. Logical but unnecessary clarification since, as Tip and Coll taught us, if a container is full, it can no longer be filled. Unless the urinary power of The Rock can compress fluid to incredible hydraulic levels, which you never know.

Why does he do this? Well, because his routines require him to stay hydrated, that is, to drink … And in the gyms where he trains there are no services. That is, toilets or urinals. Which is a completely logical reason.

It has not clarified, however, why he chooses to train gyms without sanitary facilities. So as not to be distracted, perhaps, during their routines, thinking that they can take a few minutes off, like an elementary school student? Not him, surely, but whoever is with a coach and asks permission to go to the bathroom will surely be left for another interview. Anyway, things from the stars …