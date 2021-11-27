WHO names the new mutant variant of the coronavirus “Ómicron”; this we know

A panel from the World Organization (who) de la Salud baptized the new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 as “Omicron”And classified it as highly transmissible, the same category as the delta variance.

The specialists pointed out that it is a variant of care, since the initial tests indicate a greater risk of reinfection. In addition, it is still necessary to know how the vaccines against COVID-19 will react.

This discovery of the new variation of the virus caused a shudder in much of the world this Friday, several countries suspended air transport and international markets they suffered a sharp fall.

However, the WHO itself has asked the world population to avoid a disproportionate reaction before the variant that originated in southern Africa is better understood.

It should be noted that the word Omicron is the fifteenth letter of the greek alphabet, which are used to catalog the variants of the virus.

The new # COVID19 virus variant – Omicron – has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. This is why we need to speed up our efforts to deliver on #VaccinEquity ASAP and protect the most vulnerable everywhere. https://t.co/b9QBMJXtJl – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 26, 2021

Why is the new Omicron variant a concern?

The new variant appears to have a high number of mutations – about 30 – in spicular protein, which could affect how easily it is transmitted between people.

Sharon Peacock, who has led the sequencing COVID-19 genetics at the University of Cambridge, said that the data known so far indicate that the new variant has mutations “consistent with high transmissibility”, but clarified that “the meaning of many of the mutations is not yet known.”

Virologist Lawrence Young of the University of Warwick said the variant is “the most heavily mutated version of the virus that we have seen so far.” The worrying fact is that the variant, although it has been detected at low levels in South Africa, “seems spread rapidly”.

America’s leading infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that US authorities will contact their South African colleagues in the next few hours to find out more details, but that there was no indication that the variant had reached the United States.

How will the vaccines react?

“We still don’t know much about this. What we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations, and the concern is that when there are so many mutations it can have an impact on how the virus behaves, “he said. Maria van kerkhove, WHO technical leader on COVID-19, in a social media chat on Thursday.

At the moment, less than 100 complete sequences of the genome of the variant, he added.

“It will take us a few weeks to understand what impact this variant has on any possible vaccine, for example, “said Van Kerkhove.

This new # COVID19 Variant of Concern Omicron underscores the need to accelerate #VaccinEquity and get COVID-19 vaccines to health workers, older people and others at risk who still have not received their first and second doses.#InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/pVqd1G8Rno – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 26, 2021

With information from AP