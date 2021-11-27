Emma Watson’s new boyfriend is the Californian businessman Leo Alexander Robinton, with whom she has had a discreet relationship for a few months.

The 30-year-old actress who last starred in the Oscar-nominated film Little women, was photographed kissing a mysterious man in London last October.

The man in the photographs can finally be identified as Leo, 30, and sources close to it assure that the relationship is so serious that Emma who, even, already presented his new love to his parents, Jacqueline and Chris.





A source close to the actress stated that “Emma and Leo did everything they could to keep their relationship private. After they were photographed kissing in October, Leo withdrew from all social media in an attempt to protect their romance..

However, its closeness to Emma did not go unnoticed by the businessman’s colleagues, who were surprised to see Leo in the arms of a world famous actress.

Who is Leo Robinton, Emma Watson’s new boyfriend?

Leo He previously worked for a company that specializes in legal cannabis, but left his position in June 2019.

He has a twin brother known as Archeras well as an older brother, Charlie, 35, and the sisters Lily, 36, and Daisy, of 33.

His sister Daisy studied at Harvard, a prestigious Ivy League university in Massachusetts.

Daisy, which follows Emma on Instagram and shares her keen interest in yoga, focuses on stem cell research, and became known for her Ted talk: ‘Can we engineer the end of aging?’

Emma’s discreet love life

Before Leo, the actress was linked to her former co-star Tom felton, 32, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter, after a photo of them spending time together in their pajamas last year got fans excited.

But Tom confirmed in November 2019 that he was single.

In 2018, Emma dated the New York businessman Brendan wallace, 38, and the couple were seen very much in love during a vacation in Mexico.

But they quit after a year and Emma He later described their breakup as’horrible”.

(Photo: Getty Images)



In an interview for Vogue British in November, the actress stated: ‘I have never believed in the phrase’ I am happy single ‘. I thought, ‘this is totally untrue’. It took me a long time, but I am very happy. I call it ‘being autonomous.’

But he also confirmed that he was dating, saying: “Not with a specific person, but I have dates”.

Now we know that he did have a name and was more serious than we imagined.

We wish the happy couple every success!

By: Vanidades newsroom with information from Daily Mail

.