Which soccer team do Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen support?

Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen are the star racers of the Red Bull team in Formula 1. (Photo: Francisco Guasco / REUTERS)

Currently, the team of Red bull compete one on one with Mercedes to know which is better within the Formula 1. Its high performance would not be possible without its pilots, Sergio perez and Max Verstappen. One reality is that both competitors enjoy more sports than motorsports, so they have taken the opportunity to express his taste for football. Interestingly, both drivers made public the team they are passionate about.

First of all, Sergio Czech Pérez confirmed, in an interview with Aztec TV, his love of football. The runner was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, however, despite its state of birth, unconditionally supports the Eagles of the America. Yes, the hated rival from his birthplace is the team to which the Mexican driver owes his taste for the sport. In fact, he also commented that he came to dream of being a professional footballer.

For his part, Max Verstappen also spoke with DAZN and clarified which was his favorite team in Europe. Its about Barcelona Soccer Club. The 24-year-old runner has nationality of the Netherlands, so he was saddened by the recent dismissal of Ronald Koeman, his compatriot, as the team’s technical director. At the same time, he was glad for the incorporation of Xavi Hernandez, whom he named as “a great coach.”

A young Checo Pérez who was just beginning his professional career as a runner. (Photo: Twitter / @ ChecoPerezNews)

Continuing with the Mexican pilot, to Czech He has been seen on some occasions wearing the America jersey. In fact, the pilot has also attended the Aztec stadium to support your team as closely as possible. At the age of 31, Sergio has had to live great moments encouraging his team, such as the championships against Blue Cross in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

“I saw myself playing in the America, but I thought I would never have a chance to reach the Formula One. I thought that in football I had a good future, but I quickly realized that no, “he commented in a conversation with Red Bull Mexico.

Regarding Verstappen, despite his youth, he had no problem observing a golden age for the Blaugrana team when, under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, dominated Europe and won the sextet, or when the trident of Messi, Neymar and Suarez, who gave him his Champions League most recent to the team. It is easy to understand the Red Bull driver, because during his childhood and youth he boasted about the triumphs of his team.

Curiously, Czech Pérez has never said anything about Barcelona, ​​but he has congratulated the Real Madrid on their social networks every time they achieved something important. For example, when the merengue team raised 3 European apricots in a row, the Mexican pilot did not hesitate to congratulate them. Despite the fact that he has not declared himself as a Madrid fan, his actions around the team have given rise to talk.

Max Verstappen took first place in the United States Grand Prix and also in the Mexican one. (Photo: REUTERS)

For now, both runners prepare to face the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where they will seek to repeat the double podium they achieved in USA and Mexico. Likewise, Red Bull drivers will seek to improve their performance, as they have underperformed in the last two races. For example, Verstappen finished below Hamilton, in second place, while Czech Pérez failed to close in the top three and finished in fourth.

The race in Saudi Arabia will be the penultimate of the competition, so the Formula 1 of 2021 is about to come to an end and the drivers must concentrate as much as possible to close in the best way. For now, they show that soccer is not at odds with any sport.

KEEP READING:

The piece that would return the Red Bull of Checo Pérez faster in Saudi Arabia

What will Checo Pérez do when he retires from F1

Checo Pérez’s harsh response to Pierre Gasly: ​​”At the end of the day the team has more information”