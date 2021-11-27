Where to buy cheaper Macs this Black Friday

Black Friday is bringing us an avalanche of offers when it comes to buying our Mac. An avalanche in which it is somewhat difficult to distinguish the best offers. Whether we want to get a 16-inch MacBook Pro, an iMac or a MacBook Air let’s collect the most interesting offers.

Buy a MacBook Air at the best price





The new MacBook Air M1s are really great computers. The balance between power, portability and battery make these machines true SUVs that are capable of standing out in any situation. A wise choice whether this is going to be our first Mac or if we want to take the step to Apple silicon.





2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Silver

As for offers we can find the MacBook Air M1, both in space gray, pink or silver, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD for 959 euros on Amazon. At the same price of 959 euros they offer it to us in MediaMarkt, with delivery taking a couple of days longer than in Amazon.

Buy an iMac at the best price

Screen, screen and more screen. This is what we can first say about the iMac M1, but we can say much more. With a truly impressive design, an Apple silicon processor and a high-quality sound system, these iMac are ideal for working long hours with the necessary quality, space and comfort.

2021 Apple iMac (24-Inch, Apple M1 Chip with Eight-Core CPU and Eight-Core GPU, Quad Port, 8GB RAM, 256GB) – Silver

The 24-inch iMac M1, with eight GPU cores and seven CPU cores, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD, in pink or silver is on sale at FNAC for 1,299 euros and 1,399 euros respectively. If we want the green color, the price amounts to 1,511 euros, the same as in blue.

2021 Apple iMac (24-Inch, Apple M1 Chip with Eight-Core CPU and Eight-Core GPU, Quad Port, 8GB RAM, 256GB) – Blue

At FNAC the iMac in gray, with seven CPU cores and the same specifications as the previous ones, it stays at 1,399 euros, a little less than the 1,304 euros for the blue variant.

As to colors, which seem very elusive this Black FridayIf we want to get hold of the iMac with eight GPU and CPU cores, 4 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD in yellow, we will have to go to Macnificos, where they have it offered for 1,594 euros. Going up to 512 GB of SSD and in purple this same iMac amounts, also in Macnificos, to 1,811 euros. The orange color seems exclusive to Apple, where we can buy it for 1,669 euros and receive a gift card of 100 euros for a next purchase.

Buy a Mac mini at the best price

The smallest of the Macs currently on the market is a good option if we already have a setup at home. Already having a monitor, keyboard, mouse and speakers, the appeal of the Mac mini comes in two main points. On the one hand the price, even more attractive at this time, and on the other apple silicon potency, a great choice for our home office.

2020 Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)





2020 Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

The Mac mini M1, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD It is offered on Amazon for 732 euros. If we expand the storage to 512 GB the price increases to 937 euros. At FNAC this same machine, with 256 GB of storage, is available for 719 euros, while the variant with 512 GB reaches 926 euros.

Buy a MacBook Pro at the best price

The most powerful portable Mac and one of the most powerful on the market. Both the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the 14-inch MacBook Pro and its 16-inch variant surprise with their design, fall in love with their power and achieve the impossible by doing it with a battery that lasts well longer than a working day normal. A choice for the most professional users who want the best of the Mac world.

Apple MacBook Pro (13-pole, Apple M1 Processor with 8 ‑ Core CPU and 8 ‑ Core GPU, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD) – Cinzento sideral (November 2020)

Let’s start with the 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 and Touch Bar. This computer, with 8 CPU and GPU cores, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is at FNAC for 1,304 euros.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro Chip with Eight-Core CPU and Fourteen-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – Silver

Jumping at 14 inches, Amazon offers us the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro with eight CPU cores and 14 GPU cores, with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage for 2,024 euros in both silver and space gray. Also for 2,024 euros we can find it in MediaMarkt.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Pro Chip with Ten-Core CPU and Sixteen-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – Silver

Finally, if what we are looking for is a 16-inch MacBook Pro, entry model with M1 Pro chip, 10 CPU cores, 16 GPU cores, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, we must go to Macnificos, who offer this computer, silver, for 2,639 euros.

