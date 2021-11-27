Where are Bitcoin, Ethereum headed after November 26 and why

Short-term investors should look the other way at this time. Or look closely, depending on your appetite for fear. Bitcoin, and Ethereum recorded their largest 1-hour correction candles in the last few hours. BTC fell 3.38% on the chart, and Ethereum witnessed a 5.58% slide.

However, the worst might not have happened for both major assets as they could prepare for a bumpy weekend. In this article, we will look at current catalysts that can have a great influence on short-term trading sessions.

Bitcoin and Ethereum trading options are shaping up for losses

Since these short-term corrections do not trigger massive fundamental changes, we will look at immediate market sentiment on the derivatives side for both assets.

According to Skew data, more than 51.9k Bitcoin will enter the contract expiration after November 26. Similarly, for Ethereum, 297.8k ETH options are ending towards execution, and the biggest dilemma was common. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum options had a majority in buy purchases, which means that there will be a greater number of contracts that will suffer losses.

With more than 50% of options reaching a losing state, this may further weaken the sentimentality of the market heading into the weekend. The options market will not reach a retest state until Monday, and bearish unpredictability could force prices further down.

At what levels should we be vigilant?

Looking at the daily chart for Bitcoin, a fractal is currently forming that is not necessarily bullish. As highlighted above, Bitcoin will maintain a bullish structure until it sustains above the $ 53,000 mark on the charts. Therefore, over the weekend, the price of Bitcoin may fall below or around the range mentioned above.

With Ethereum, the retest zone could be a bit lower than its current level. At press time, ETH’s daily chart appears to break below its ascending channel. The corrections may lead to Ethereum falling to the $ 3600- $ 3700 range before rallying on the charts. However, one can only speculate on such a massive drop over the weekend, and it may unfold over the next week or so.

