When you buy an Echo device you can take a light bulb or smart contact for 100 and 200 pesos in Amazon Mexico

As in every special sale of the year, Amazon Mexico has put on offer the Discounted Echo, Kindle, Fire TV and Ring devices. In our Hunting Bargains Mexico of the Black Friday 2021 they can find the ones with a discount.

In addition to this, a promotion that the store has put on several occasions is also available, where when buying any Echo device, we can take a discounted contact or smart bulb.

To take advantage of this promotion, all you have to do is use a code before finalizing your purchase. With AMAZONPLUG You can take an Amazon Smart Plug with a value of 550 pesos in only 200 pesos, and with AAMAZONBULB a WiZ A19 bulb worth 399 pesos just 100 pesos.

For this, both products must be added to the cart. The code can be used at the end of the process, before making the payment in the part where it says “Gift cards and promotional codes”. You can review the terms and conditions of the contact and the focus for more information.

This is the list of participating products that can be purchased to use either of the two codes:

