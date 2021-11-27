WhatsApp will add reactions to the comments of the chats

WhatsApp has been working hard on new features coming to its platform in 2022, and while we’ve seen several updates already, none were very new.

Now it is confirmed that it will soon bring us reactions to comments, This new tool will allow us to react with emojis to messages, as happens in Facebook Messenger.

To use the option, you only have to press and hold the message for a second and the emojis will appear for you. react.

This tool was announced 3 months ago through WaBetaInfo, although it was not yet certain how it would work.

Now we know that it will be available for individual and group chats where everyone can see who reacted to a message through the information of the reaction.

The reactions within a chat they will be listed in a tab called “all” and in group chats they will be seen in separate tabs. The user will only be able to react to a message once, as happens in other applications,

Currently this new feature is available only in the beta version of WhatsApp, so there is no exact release date for the general public yet.

Normally these types of additions take a couple of months to reach the normal app, so it only remains to wait.

Although, if you want to get ahead, there is a way to be the first to try this tool, for that you must be a “beta tester” user.

The way to activate this mode is:

Go to Google Play and search WhatsApp

Go to the bottom of the tab and there you will find the option to become a “beta tester”.

Accept the conditions and wait for the version to download WhatsApp Beta that is available

And voila, within this version of WhatsApp you will now find the new tool reactions and you will be able to try it before anyone else.