What to watch on TV today? Saturday, November 27, 2021 | TV

15.30 / Movistar Drama

‘Closer’

United States, 2004 (98 minutes). Director: Mike Nichols. Performers: Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Clive Owen.

Supported by a splendid script that Patrick Marber wrote from his own play of the same name and some truly compelling performances – Natalie Portman and Clive Owen each won Golden Globes and an Oscar nomination – veteran filmmaker Mike Nichols draws a complicated universe of adultery and selfishness. The crossed friendships of four characters who are carried away by passion and deception serve as the basis for this intense portrait of the complexity of romantic relationships.

15.40 / Four

‘Maleficent’

Maleficent. United States, 2014 (97 minutes). Director: Robert Stromberg. Cast: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Juno Temple.

The Sleeping Beauty of the Forest, Perrault’s famous tale, lives here an original revision that gives the full weight of the role to Maleficent, a young fairy whose heart hardened circumstances to stone. The person in charge of giving life to this dark character is a more than convincing Angelina Jolie.

17.40 / Neox

‘The man Without a shadow’

Hollow Man. United States, 2000 (112 minutes). Director: Paul Verhoeven. Cast: Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue, Josh Brolin.

An attempt by Paul Verhoeven to revive his filmography after the horror that Showgirls caused and the dust that raised a film in the background as insignificant as Starship troopers. The Dutch filmmaker was playing it safe in this case, when tackling the classic story of the invisible man. The amazing special effects take over the function very soon, and this new version of the story carries all the burdens of a blockbuster in which everything must be spectacular, pompous and gigantic, whether or not it comes to mind. Even so, the presence of a good actor like Kevin Bacon makes the film win integers, and Verhoeven brings a somewhat darker view of the scientist imprisoned by his own discovery.

18.48 / COSMO

‘Scoop’

United States, 2006 (96 minutes). Director: Woody Allen. Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Woody Allen, Hugh Jackman.

After the brilliant Match point, Woody Allen, here giving life to a curious magician who investigates a crime together with a student, returns to his particular cinematographic universe to gift his followers with this funny comedy. Along with the New York genius, actors like Scarlett Johansson, Hugh Jackman or Ian McShane. Although considered by many as a minor within the filmography of the New York genius, a must with good cinema.

19.15 / The 1

‘The girls of the red cross’

Spain, 1958 (82 minutes). Director: Rafael J. Salvia. Performers: Tony Leblanc, Conchita Velasco, Antonio Casal, Luz Márquez, Mabel Karr.

Rafael J. Salvia (Manolo, urban guard) to shoot this little classic of the Spanish genre comedy.

19.50 / Movistar Classics

‘The metal jacket’

Full Metal Jacket. United States, 1987 (111 minutes). Director: Stanley Kubrick. Performers: Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin, Lee Ermey.

Thirty years after the premiere of Paths of Glory, Stanley Kubrick redrew an antimilitarist speech with this strange and captivating vision of the Vietnam War. Perfectly directed and with actors embroidering their roles – huge Lee Ermey as an inhuman Marine sergeant – the director shot a controversial work that attracted both his fans and those who did not understand his cinema. Essential in the great history of cinema.

21.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Villarreal receives Barcelona

Two teams that urgently need victory, Villarreal and Barcelona, ​​will meet tonight at La Cerámica after drawing, the Catalans, against Benfica and losing, the Levantines, with Manchester United in the Champions League. A new defeat for Xavi Hernández’s men would mean the almost definitive goodbye to the League (they are seventh, ten points behind the leader, Real Madrid. The team led by Unai Emery, for its part, will try to take advantage of the field factor to add a victory and climb in the qualifying table (they are now twelfth) In addition, there will be another three Primera games, Alavés-Celta de Vigo (14.00), Valencia-Rayo Vallecano (16.15) and Mallorca-Getafe (18.30).

21.30 / The 1

‘Weekly Report’ joins the fight against gender violence

In the week that marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Weekly report will address it with the broadcast of the report ‘Orphans due to gender violence’, a work that analyzes the situation of the orphans of this scourge with relatives of these children and with psychologists and leaders of some organizations, such as the psychologist Fanny Sánchez Juan and the president of the Women Association, Elena Valenciano. He will also attend in ‘We, the mayors’ the situation of the European initiative against populism Alliance of free cities, which is now two years old.

21.30 / Movistar CineÑ

‘You’re the One (A story from then)’

Spain, 2000 (109 minutes). Director: José Luis Garci. Interpreters: Lydia Bosch, Julia Gutiérrez Caba, Juan Diego, Ana Fernández, Manuel Lozano, Iñaki Miramón.

José Luis Garci travels to the 1940s to focus on the story of a woman who, after suffering a severe depression, flees from Madrid to take shelter in a family mansion located in an Asturian town and where she will rediscover her past. An elegant drama shot in black and white and awarded with five goyas in which Garci recovers the flavor of the best American sentimental cinema, supported by luxurious interpretations and a splendid photography by Raúl Pérez Cubero.

21.30 / The Sixth

‘laSexta noche’ welcomes Miguel Ángel Revilla

The president of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla, returns to the set of the sixth night to make a complete review of the present from his particular point of view. In addition, they will premiere an innovative format in which we can see the lawyer Cristina Almeida interview and bring out the most personal side of Cayetano Martínez de Irujo. And given the proximity of the agglomerations of the December bridge and the proximity of Christmas, they will analyze the evolution of the pandemic and the possible restrictions that we could have on such important dates.

22.00 / # 0

‘Gran Torino’

United States, 2008 (116 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Performers: Clint Eastwood, Christopher Carley, Bee Vang.

Once again in his filmography as a director and actor, the great Clint Eastwood shows his enormous talent for storytelling with this simple and intimate drama about tolerance. Through the life of a lonely, resentful and racist widower whose greatest passion is taking care of his car, a 1972 Gran Torino, who has to live with the new social reality of his neighborhood, the film puts in images endless nuances about xenophobia, generational difference, coexistence, family relationships and culture shock.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Casino’

United States, 1995 (182 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Cast: Robert de Niro, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci.

Scorsese returns to his favorite stories in this interesting film, based on the biography of Sam Ace Rothsyein. Through the story of a famous gambler who served the interests of the underworld, the film delves into the world of Las Vegas casinos, chronicling the rise and fall of one of the directors of these rooms. A history of decadence served with luxury and quality. Then another of Martin Scorsese’s great films will be broadcast, Wild bull, starring Robert de Niro.

22.10 / Antenna 3

The final phase of ‘La Voz’ begins

This Saturday, live, the final phase of The voice with a new gala in which the public will have a fundamental role in decision-making, choosing the winner of ‘The Return’ (they will have the full right to win the edition) and a semifinalist for each team. After the gala last Saturday, each coach has four talents already in this final phase of the program. However, at the end of the night only half will have a place in the semi-final.

22.10 / The 1

One night with Adele

CBS

After six years of absence, the British singer Adele returns to put herself in front of the spotlight in Adele: one night only, a special broadcast by the American network CBS that includes a spectacular concert in Los Angeles and an extensive interview with journalist Oprah Winfrey, the first in years, and in which the artist talks about her new album, the stories behind her songs , her life after divorcing Simon Konecki after eight years together, her striking weight loss and raising her son Angelo, among other topics.

22.15 / Four

‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. United States, 2013 (130 minutes). Director: Matt Reeves. Performers: Jason Clarke, Gary Oldman, Andy Serkis, Keri Russell.

Continuation of Origin of the Planet of the Apes, at the same time, remake of the classic saga promoted by Franklin Schaffner. It follows the fight between men and apes in an all-round correct and highly entertaining installment that was nominated for an Oscar and BAFTA for Best Visual Effects.

23.30 / The 1

‘Message in a Bottle’

Message in a bottle. United States, 1999 (125 minutes). Director: Luis Mandoki. Performers: Kevin Costner, Paul Newman, Robin Wright Penn.

Drama directed by a regular of easy tears and dramatic excesses, Luis Mandoki, which shows the story of a man and a woman who have been abandoned by love and who, thanks to a message in a bottle, get to know each other years later. An entertaining, not brilliant, adaptation of a best seller by Nicholas Sparks which at least features good photography and very romantic music.

23.50 / The 2

The legacy of the Arab Spring

Ten years ago, citizens across the Arab world rose up against their oppressive rulers. It was the beginning of the Arab Spring. The thematic night addresses that movement and the changes it brought about, and approaches those looted by the Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The first documentary of the night, ‘Hunting for the millions of Gaddafi’ shows how for more than 40 years, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi ruled Libya with an iron fist. Oil made him the richest dictator in Africa. However, after his violent death in 2011, no one seemed to know what had happened to the money. In the second, ‘The Arab Spring: change and chaos’, he analyzes how the legacy of the Arab Spring is that, in Libya, Syria and Yemen, civil wars have lasted for years and have turned into international conflicts.

1.00 / Movistar Drama

‘A history of violence’

A History of Violence. United States, 2005 (96 m.). Director: David Cronenberg. Performers: Viggo Mortensen, William Hurt, María Bello.

After showing his particular vision of horror cinema, David Cronenberg escapes from that genre to make an oppressive portrait of violence through the story of a man unable to escape his past. Good job by Viggo Mortensen (who was starting a collaboration with the filmmaker that would lead him to participate in Eastern promises and A dangerous method) and William Hurt (nominated for an Oscar, as well as the script by Josh Olson) for a film that combines the spirit of the western and the suspense of the best film noir.

1.37 / Hollywood

‘The International: Money in the Shadow’

The International. United States, 2009 (118 minutes). Director: Tom Tykwer. Int .: Clive Owen, Naomi Watts, Armin Mueller-Stahl.

An assistant prosecutor (Naomi Watts) and an Interpol agent (Clive Owen) who are trying to dismantle a serious corruption case that affects one of the most powerful banking entities in the country are the protagonists of this correct thriller directed with a steady hand by Tom Tykwer (Run, Lola, run). Visually spectacular and with a devastating start.

