What is it, when is it held in Mexico and which stores participate?

After El Buen Fin and Black Friday comes a day full of offers For people who prefer to do all kinds of shopping online, this is the Cyber ​​monday, a celebration that was born in the United States, but has spread to different parts of the world as Mexico.

According to tradition, this day comes after Black Friday, so it will be the next Monday 29 November to take place. In this way, you can find different discounts on products.

Among the purchases that can be made with some offer or promotion include computers, cell phones, televisions, headphones, clothing, footwear, appliances, household items, sports and more.

Cyber ​​Monday: How did it originate?

Cyber ​​Monday was born in the United States during 2005, when the National Retail Federation of this country decided to add one more day of offers to promote electronic commerce.

It may interest you: This is the Starbucks store that is linked with Amazon Go to serve coffees without a cashier

With the passage of time this event began to gain notoriety and spread to different countries such as ours, where it is possible to find promotions and offers in stores that are added to this day.

Cyber ​​Monday in Mexico: Who will participate?

Some online stores that have participated in this day of promotions are Bestbuy, Liverpool, Sears, Sanborns, Walmart, Ebay, Huawei, Microsoft, Sephora, Adidas, Nike and some others, so you should be on the lookout for more businesses that are added.

😲 Find the official merch of your favorite artists with the promotions that will be in the #Cybermonday from #TicketmasterShop. Expect it very soon here 👇 https://t.co/VZFAqM89DQ pic.twitter.com/ZxFNGKxxZJ – Ticketmaster México (@Ticketmaster_Me) November 26, 2021

This is because in Mexico It is not established as a day to make offers like El Buen Fin is; Despite this, some pages that have already confirmed their participation are Amazon Mexico and Ticketmaster.

Tips for Cyber ​​Monday

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) has shared some tips for shopping online as part of Cyber ​​Monday.

The first recommendation To make a secure purchase this Monday, November 29, the address of the site where you will make your purchase is secure and start with http: //, have the closed padlock icon and show you the Privacy Notice.

Are you going to buy for #CommerceElectronic? Beware of #FraudesFinancieros! If you enter your personal information on any website, you may be contacted later for these types of fraud. #ReviewComparaDecide https://t.co/9QbFn0gjDQ pic.twitter.com/d78sAbYI7l – CONDUSEF (@CondusefMX) November 26, 2021

The Condusef also recommends not to trust offers that are too cheap, since these promotions or unreal discounts may be a fraud.

Finally, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office has recommended that when paying with credit card or debit, verify that the page has an SSL lock, as this will protect your financial data.