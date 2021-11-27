What does it mean for your Pokémon to want to be petted in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl – Nintenderos

Who have played Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl have probably had times when their Pokémon have asked to be caressed by the player, something that is developed from the friendship mechanic of the remakes.

The fact that Pokémon want to be petted isn’t necessarily new to the franchise, but it’s noticeable more than ever in Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. Interactions such as petting arise after the player has been walking their Pokémon through the outside world.

Well, today we will talk about meaning of a Pokémon wanting to be petted in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. These are the details that have been shared:

This feature was already introduced in Pokémon Yellow (1998), in which Pikachu walked with the player, however, would not become a large-scale feature that any Pokémon could use until 2009’s Pokémon HeartGold Gold and SoulSilver Silver.

Once the players reach the Friendship Square on Heart City In Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl with your Pokémon team, your Pokémon can start following you full time. Wanting to be petted is actually one of the monster's reactions to the growing bond between trainer and Pokémon that comes from walking together.

This notice is an indicator to coaches that his friendship level with his Pokémon is increasing . Although this may seem superfluous, the friendship level of a Pokémon affects many aspects of the series. Certain Pokémon, such as Budew and Buneary, evolve when they have high friendship levels.

Unlike the original Diamond and Pearl games, elevated friendship levels from riding together in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl can lead to effects in battles . For example, a Pokémon that has walked for some time with its trainer will occasionally be able to heal its own status conditions, land a critical strike, or prevent it from being debuffed.

Aside from walking with the Pokémon, friendship levels can be increased by fighting together, feeding the Pokémon Pokochos, giving them massages, and using the Relief Rattlesnake.

Ultimately, it is an immersive experience that allows players to develop a greater connection with their Pokémon.

