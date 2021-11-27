What Chivas would pay for its first signing of the Clausura 2022

In the Guadalajara team they will try to bring more competition to Uriel Antuna, who is one of the most criticized by the fans.

At the Guadalajara Club They know that they cannot afford to add another campaign without reinforcements and that is why they have in mind a player who has a rojiblanco past, because it is about Alejandro Zendejas of the Rayos del Necaxa, who dazzled in the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 no matter how much your team He did not qualify for the Repechage.

The attacker scored six goals and gave two assists, reason enough for him Sacred Flock will keep an eye on him, according to information from Fox Sports, for this reason they would have to shell out a hefty amount of money for the 23-year-old footballer’s services who was in the Perla Tapatia from 2016 to 2017, but with little participation and was loaned to Zacatepec.

How much will he have to for Chivas for Zendejas?

The problem for the Chivas is that Alex Zendejas has a contract with Necaxa until 2023 and being one of its most regular players it is complicated that decide to part with it so easily, so the rojiblancos must pay at least the value of their letter which is 3 million euros, according to the Transfermarkt page.

The intention that Guadalajara adds an extreme is also due to the lack of competition for Uriel Antuna, one of the players most criticized by the fans of the Flock which sees it very far from the performance it shows when he is called to the Mexican National Team, for this reason Zendejas would be a perfect fit for coach Michel Leaño’s plans.

Alex Zendejas joins the list of candidates to arrive in Guadalajara Facing the Clausura 2022 Tournament, because he also has his sights on Marco Antonio Granados of the Black Lions of UdeG, as well as Armando Escobar del Atlante, both are forwards who have spent most of their career in the Promotion League.