What are and where to watch all the Spider-Man movies?

We are getting closer and closer to the premiere of the next installment of Spider-Man, one of the most beloved heroes by the public. But, do we know all the installments of this mythical character? If you are a new fan of superhero movies, your answer may be negative. Otherwise if you are and consider yourself a true fan, the obvious answer will be yes.

After this long chorus, this note is precisely for that, to let you know what the different installments of Spider-Man are and of course, where you can see them. It is worth mentioning that we will only talk about the live action films of Spider-Man the spider man. And specifically the ones that involve fashionable men, that’s right: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and of course Tom Holland.

To begin with, we must clarify that there are different “Universes” in which we find Spider-Man and as we mentioned earlier, we will talk about those that correspond to Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire)

Spider-man

It is a trilogy of Spider-Man films, being one of the most loved and remembered by the public today. The first installment of this saga is called “Spiderman” and tells how Peter Parker on a school trip, visits a genetics laboratory at Columbia University, where he is bitten by a super spider genetically engineered that escaped containment and apparently falls ill after returning home.

Meanwhile, Norman Osborn, scientist and owner of Oscorp, tries to land a major military contract. You decide to experiment on yourself with an unstable chemical enhancer that improves muscle performance. However, the results are not what he expected so he becomes bipolar and devoid of sanity, killing his assistant. We can’t keep telling you more because we’d be spoiling a great Spider-Man movie.

You can watch Spider-Man through the Netflix streaming service.

Spider-man 2

The second installment of the Spider-Man movies starring Tobey Maguire simply goes by the name “Spider-Man 2”. This happens two years after the death of Norman Osborn, Peter Parker, also known as the superhero Spider-Man, distances himself from both his love interest Mary Jane Watson and his best friend Harry Osborn; He also discovers that his Aunt May is facing eviction. He finds himself suffering temporary but recurring losses of his powers, often in life-threatening situations.

Harry, now head of Oscorp’s scientific and genetic research division, sponsors a fusion energy project by nuclear scientist Otto Octavius, who befriends and mentors Peter. While handling hazardous materials, Octavius ​​wears a harness of powerful robotic arms with tentacles with artificial intelligence. Does it remind you of an enemy from Spider-Man?

Like Spider-Man, you can watch Spider-Man 2 through Netflix screens.

Spider-man 3

Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) has begun to feel secure in his life (his job is stable, his studies are progressing, and the people of New York see Spider-Man with better eyes) and he intends to propose to Mary Jane Watson ( Kirsten Dunst), who just made her Broadway musical debut.

While Peter and Mary Jane are on their date, a small meteorite crashes nearby, and an alien symbiote clings to Peter’s moped. Meanwhile, fugitive convict Flint Marko (Thomas Haden Church) accidentally falls into a well from a particle accelerator that fuses his body with the surrounding sand. The result allows him to change forms at will, becoming the Sandman. Peter’s best friend, Harry Osborn (James Franco), who seeks revenge for his father’s death, which he believes Spider-Man caused, attacks him with new weapons adapted from Green Goblin technology his father had left behind. . During the fight, Harry violently hits his head with a metal pipe while attacking Peter and suffers from partial amnesia, making him forget his feud and the fact that Peter is Spider-Man.

Spider-Man 3 is within the extensive catalog of HBO Max.

Andrew Garfield

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man (The Amazing Spider-Man) is a superhero film directed by Marc Webb. It is the fourth Columbia Pictures film based on Spider-Man, and the first film in a reboot of the Marvel Comics character film franchise. The cast includes Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker, Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, and Rhys Ifans as Dr. Curt Connors.

As in the first installment starring Tobey, this time he tells us how Peter Parker got his superpowers. This after an experimental spider bite. Throughout the film, they show us Spider-Man in a school environment gradually developing his skills.

You can watch The Amazing Spider-Man through the screens of HBO Max.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

For this movie, they finally show us the reason for the disappearance of Richard Parker, Peter Parker’s father, Spider-Man. While in the present, he continues to face evildoers, that is, fighting against evil-

Spider-Man prepares to fight Rhino and the mighty Electro as he tries to fulfill his promise not to endanger Gwen Stacy’s life. Will you be able to do it? You will have to watch the movie to find out.

You can watch The Amazing Spider-Man on Netflix until November 30,

Spider-Man (MCU)

Spider-Man: Home Coming

It is worth mentioning that this point meant the entrance of Spider-Man to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and his first appearance was in the movie “Captain America Civil War.” However, his first installment is “Spider-Man: Home Coming” or Homecoming Spider-Man.

In this film they show us how Peter Parker (Tom Holland) begins to experience his newfound identity as the superhero Spider-Man. After his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his aunt (Marisa Tomei). Under the watchful eye of his mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Peter tries to maintain a normal life like any young man his age, but interrupts in his daily routine the new villain Vulture (Michael Keaton) and, with him, the most important part of Peter’s life will begin to be threatened.

You can see this installment on Netflix.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Synopsis: Peter Parker decides to spend a well-deserved vacation in Europe with MJ, Ned and the rest of his friends. However, Peter must put on the Spider-Man suit again when Nick Fury entrusts him with a new mission: to stop the attack of creatures that are causing chaos on the continent.

You can watch this installment of Spider.Man through the Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

This is an upcoming installment that seems to be directly related to all of the Spider-Man movies mentioned above. Since, in the different trailers revealed by Sony and Marvel, they show us the different villains of these. So fans have immediately linked it to the Spiderverve and are expecting a possible appearance from the three different Spider-Man.

However, so far the latter has not been confirmed despite the fact that there are different samples that prove it. You can take a look at our note with 5 facts that maybe you did not notice in the last trailer. Just click here.

Spider-Man: No Way Home or in Spanish Spider-Man: No Way Home, will be released exclusively in theaters on December 15. So you are in time to see all the movies.