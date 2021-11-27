We just have to do the right thing, says Aquaman producer about firing Amber Heard

MEXICO CITY.

The legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp It caused the actor’s departure from the ‘Fantastic Animals’ saga and the vehement anger of his fans, who created a campaign for the actress to be fired from ‘Aquaman 2’. Now one of the producers of the sequel has spoken out, rejecting any pressure from the public.

It was on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast where Peter Safran, producer of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, the James Wan film and starring Jason Momoa, wanted to resolve any doubts about Heard’s presence in the film, ensuring that will stay in the project.

Honestly, I don’t think we’re ever going to react to sheer pressure from the fans. We can only do our best for the movie. We feel like it’s from James Wan, Jason Momoa, and also Amber Heard. That’s what it really is, “stated the producer.

One is no stranger to what happens on Twitter, but that does not mean that you have to take everything seriously or accept everything they ask for. We just have to do the right thing and that’s where we are, “he continued.

With which, Safran wanted to end any speculation about the future of the actress in the saga. It will be necessary to see how the fandom reacts.

For now, we have to wait for the premiere of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, whose launch is scheduled for December 16, 2022 and in which Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Temuera Morrison will also participate.