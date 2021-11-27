We explain how an air fryer works

The air fryer It is a very famous appliance in the kitchen world, since with it you can get crunchy and fried food even without using oil.

Its system works through the circulation of hot air, which allows food to be cooked. That is, it radiates heat through a heater close to the food and thanks to a set of fans they allow air to circulate inside.

This system helps the cooking time to be faster, so you must always be vigilant or your food could burn.

Depending on the model, air fryers They can reach up to 250 degrees Celsius, although the temperature can be adjusted according to the food you are going to cook.

How to use my deep fryer

Although cooking in a air fryer It is very simple, these are some tips to obtain a better result in your meals:

Spray the ingredients with a small amount of oil

Drain food before putting it in the deep fryer

Fill the basket, avoid overfilling it or the air will not circulate correctly

Use the temperature and time according to the food you are going to cook (these may vary depending on the model)

After you have completed these steps, let the deep fryer runs its course, you can move the basket from time to time to ensure even cooking

runs its course, you can move the basket from time to time to ensure even cooking When you finish using your air fryer, clean it very well to keep it for a longer time

Some points you should consider to buy a good one air fryer are:

Power: The more power your fryer has, the shorter the cooking time of your food will be.

Capacity: The models are between 1 and 6 liters, the more capacity the more food rations you can cook

Size: According to the capacity of your fryer, the largest will be in size, consider it according to your space

Cooking functions: There are some models of fryers that can roast, bake, broil and cook food

Temperature regulator: It is important to be able to regulate the temperature so you will prevent your food from overcooking

Timer: If you want to do other activities while making your food, the timer function is something you should consider.

Now that you know the correct steps and how it works, you are ready to start cooking with your air fryer or to buy one if you were still thinking about it.