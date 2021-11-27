We already know how long The Outer Worlds 2 has been in development

Surely if you have played the first title, you are eager for The Outer Worlds 2 to arrive. Well, we know that this game has been in development … Since before the original came out! Obsidian took advantage of E3 and showed us a fun trailer of this long-awaited game, and yes, The Outer Worlds 2 is perhaps one of the most anticipated games since the previous one left a taste more than good in the players.

Twitter user @ FaizShaikh7681 has given some data on this. From the looks of it, The Outer Worlds 2 has been in development since September 2019 (let’s remember that one came out in October 2019). This information has been extracted from LinkedIn profile of Dan Mass, who is the game’s production manager. As seen in the image below, Dan has been working on The Outer Worlds 2 for two years and three months.

‘The Outer Worlds 2’ is in development since September 2019.

– ‘The Outer Worlds 1’ Was Released in October 25, 2019.

– 'The Outer Worlds 2' is in development since September 2019.
– 'The Outer Worlds 1' Was Released in October 25, 2019.
– So TOW 2 was in development before release of First one..so Late 2023 or early 2024 Release Window maybe Possible.

Are we facing an upcoming release?

Faiz comments that a possible exit window for The Outer Worlds 2 would be between 2023 and 2024, but the reality is that there is still nothing official about it, therefore, these dates are only a speculation based on the development time.

The Outer Worlds 2 has been announced for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC. Can we see any progress from Obsidian and Xbox before the end of the year? We can only hope. If you missed the trailer, here it is. Enjoy this wonder.