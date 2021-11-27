We already have a date for the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077

Oddly enough, it has been almost a year since Cyberpunk 2077 hit stores. After a good number of delays the game made its debut and I think you all know what happened. Of course, Cyberpunk is a great game with unique things but their technical problems weighed them down too much (especially on the Xbox One and PS4 versions).

CD Projekt RED has been working very hard all this time, continually releasing updates that have made their experience much more pleasant for the user and that will be much better in the future. What we needed to know is when the next-gen version of the game will arrive, and he has been the president of the company, Adam Kiciński, the one who has dared to put a date on it.

The next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 is coming in early 2022

In an interview for the Polish media Rzeczpospolita, Kicinski has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive two major updates in the first quarter of 2022. These will obviously be the next-gen version of it and also patch 1.5:

We will not release any more updates for the game this year. We are working intensively on the version for the next generation of consoles, which will be released in the first quarter of 2022, along with a major update: patch 1.5.

Great news for all of us who hope to enjoy the game on our Xbox Series. We just need to be patient and wait a bit for it.