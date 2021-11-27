Volvo XC40, beautiful inside and out

MEXICO CITY.

ANDhe automobile as we have known it for the past decades is changing, and faster and faster. Everything indicates that those vehicles powered solely by internal combustion engines seem to have their days numbered.

We are aboard Volvo’s XC40, the smallest of its trucks, and at first glance we do not identify anything strange, however, this one that we are driving will go down in history as the first 100% electric vehicle of the brand, so yes, Yes, it is very different from the one that arrived in 2017 to strengthen the product portfolio of the Swedish brand.

At the time, the XC40 was the perfect fit for Volvo in its trucking process, as it completed the work that XC90 and XC60 had already been doing, until then the only SUV of the brand, giving the firm a smaller and more urban, which did not sacrifice for its size or safety or equipment.

Given the situation facing the world with imminent global warming and the consequences that this brings to the planet, Volvo set out to introduce at least one electrified model in each of the segments in which it participates by 2025, and by 2030 to have only cars driven by electric motors.

The XC40 was the first to offer both a plug-in hybrid and a 100% electric version and during the days we had it tested it was quite clear to us that it is fully ready to solve the mobility needs of those who already want to make the move to a vehicle. electric.

The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric arrived at Ciudad Imagen’s garage with just over 90% charge in its batteries and at that time it promised a range of 400 kilometers, similar to what a medium truck would give you in normal driving conditions with a tank. full of gasoline, so we decided to hit the road.

As soon as we took it out of the parking lot we began to familiarize ourselves with its behavior, because although Volvo took all the precautions so that our experience was as close as possible to what is lived aboard a conventional car, the truth is that we began to discover advantages that we had not anticipated.

Its acceleration gives it a very particular sporty touch. As soon as we pay the booth, we step firmly on the accelerator to realize that the 0 to 100 km / h that it promises to do in 4.9 seconds is a figure that can be easily met.

With that background, we began to understand its driving dynamics in a different way. The 408 horsepower delivery, courtesy of two electric motors, is very different from that of an internal combustion engine, similar to when you drive a drill and the blower motor gives you all its power.

We decided to stay with efficient energy consumptions, this until we found a worthy rival for this truck in the middle of the road, because during a section we were able to take to its maximum expression one of the most exciting sensations that we have experienced aboard an SUV, because when executing a couple of passes, the delivery of torque made us feel like we were on board a roller coaster cart with nothing to stop it.

The 486 pound-feet of torque are capable of pulverizing the little more than two tons that the truck weighs with ease, in addition, thanks to its all-wheel drive at no time does it feel that the power is going to play against you, on the contrary.

As with the twin brothers, this XC40 also shows that the enormous physical resemblance it has to the hybrid XC40 disappears as soon as you start the electric version.

LISTENS AND UNDERSTANDS YOU

The infotainment system was developed entirely with Google, so it is possible to give orders to the voice assistant as if it were speaking to the Google speaker, which has advantages in the interaction with the navigation system that is of Google Maps, in addition to the Playstore store, you can download applications and in the near future even with the internet also updates.

In terms of safety and electronic assistance, we are dealing with a Volvo in the full scope of the word, so on board the only thing to worry about is arriving with enough battery at the next recharging station, which thanks to Volvo, soon It will be easier and easier, thanks to the 300 stations that they will install as part of their network development program and the included charging wallbox for your home.

Electrification has already arrived in our country and with exponents such as the XC40 its popularity among users promises to grow like foam, for the moment this Volvo has no direct rivals, so its success seems to be assured.

THE POWER OF ELECTRICITY

The Recharge label identifies Volvo’s electrified vehicles, whether they are plug-in hybrids or 100 percent electric, as is our case, so that, to get moving, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric uses a powertrain made up of two electric motors. , one on each axle, generating a total power of 408 horsepower and 486 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels.

Enough figures to propel its more than 2,188 kilos of weight from zero to 100 km / h in 4.9 seconds; yes, within Volvo’s maximum safety policy, the maximum speed is limited to 180 km / h. These propellants are powered by a 75 kWh capacity battery pack, installed in the floor of the truck.

The batteries can recover 100% of their energy in 8 hours if the wall charger included in the truck is used, however, the time is reduced up to 40 minutes if a 150 kW quick recharge installation is used.

Let us remember that the XC40 platform was conceived from the beginning to be able to house a 100% electric powertrain, and that is the reason why it was easier for Volvo to develop this variant, which does not present modifications in its external dimensions or in inside.

-By Pablo Monroy

THE IDEAL DRIVER

NAME: Aranza Peña Gutiérrez.

PROFESSION: Actress and communicator.

FAVORITE FOOD: The cochinita pibil and the aguachiles.

FAVORITE DRINK: Jamaica water.

HOBBIES: Exercise and swim.

FACEBOOK: Aranza Peña.

INSTAGRAM: @aranzapenaa

TIKTOK: @aranzazi

The Oaxacan actress discovered from the age of 6 that acting would be part of her life. “A cousin, who studied communication, came from Jalapa and did a local television program in Oaxaca called Pink Zone, and I participated with her making capsules and interviewing people; From that age it was that I began to get into the artistic world a lot, I liked cameras ”, Aranza commented.

At the age of 16, he confessed to his parents that he wanted to dedicate himself to acting and came to live in Mexico City to fulfill his dream.

I really liked the Volvo XC40. Now that I got on it I found it quite technological and futuristic; I was fascinated by the interiors, they are very comfortable, it is spacious and I loved that it is completely electric.

It is no longer like the first electric cars that you were afraid to go out on the street with because you felt that the battery was going to run out at any moment; now I would dare to make a longer trip because the range offered by this truck is very large, more than 400 kilometers. “

Photos: Salomón Ramírez / Art Photo: Erick Zepeda / Production: Liz Durán

