Trailer for “Small Details”: Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek in a criminal thriller

Three Oscar-winning actors to tell this suspenseful story around a serial killer. Denzel Washington and Rami Malek on the side of the law, Jared Leto as the main suspect.

A serial killer who pursues young women on the run and then kills them. The official trailer tells us that the murderer finds them while driving on the road and the main suspect is the character played by Jared Leto. The direction and the script are in charge of John Lee Hancock (A possible dream, Saving Mr Banks).

The official synopsis anticipates: “Joe“ Deke ”Deacon (Washington), Kern County Deputy Sheriff, is dispatched to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick task of gathering evidence. But Deke becomes involved in the search for a serial killer who terrorizes the city. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jim Baxter (Malek) is tasked with leading the search for the killer. Impressed with Deke’s police instinct, he gets her to collaborate with him, although not through the official channel. As they hunt down the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is uncovering echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could jeopardize more than just his case. “

Its theatrical release is scheduled for January 29, although the trailer does not announce a date in case something needs to be rescheduled. In the United States, it will continue its strategy of reaching theaters and HBO Max simultaneously.