Top 10 Will Smith Movies Sorted From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Will Smith was born in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania, USA) on September 25, 1968. Actor but also rapper and discographic producer. His versatility and the affection of the public led him to achieve success in both facets: He has been nominated for 4 Golden Globe Awards already 2 Oscar Awards. But also, we highlight their 4 Grammy Awards won.

We compiled your top 10 movies sorted from worst to best based on IMDb score. Which feature film is the best of the interpreter of Prince of bel-air?

Six degrees of separation

Platform: Filmin and AppleTV

Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes

Direction: Fred Schepisi

Year: 1993

IMDb score: 6.8

Starring Will Smith, Heather Graham, Stockard Channing, Donald Sutherland, Ian McKellen, Bruce Davison, Anthony Michael Hall, Eric Thal, Richard Masur, Anthony Rapp, Osgood perkins and Catherine Kellner. Its title refers to a theory. What does it consist of? Well, basically in the concept that any person can be connected to any other person in the rest of the world through a chain of acquaintances with no more than 5 intermediaries.

Two rebel cops

Platform: Netflix, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes

Direction: Michael Bay

Year: 1995

IMDb score: 6.9

A saga that features the inestimable Martin Lawrence and Will Smith. In the cast are added Téa Leoni, Tchéky Karyo, Joe Pantoliano and Theresa Randle. A film with fast-paced scenes of action and humor that led to a good reception at the box office, grossing more than $ 141 million starting from a budget of 23 million dollars.

Independence day

Platform: Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 24 minutes

Direction: Roman Emmerich

Year: 1996

IMDb score: 7.0

Starring Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Margaret Colin, Vivica A. Fox, Judd Hirsch, Mary McDonnell, Robert Loggia and Randy Quaid. It is one of the highest grossing feature films in all of history. In fact, it was the highest grossing during its premiere in 1996 accumulating in total more than $ 817 million of a budget of $ 75 million. Of recognitions, we highlight the prize Oscar in the category of better visual effects. Also your Saturn award to best science fiction movie.

The truth hurts (Concussion)



Platform: Google Play Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 3 minutes

Director: Peter Landesman

Year: 2015

IMDb score: 7.1

Starring Will Smith, Alec Baldwin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Arliss Howard, Paul Reiser, Luke Wilson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, David morse and Albert Brooks. Will Smith plays the role of Dr. Bennet Omalu, a pathologist forensic stubbornly fighting the titanic efforts of the NFL (National Football League) to suppress its research on the chronic injury CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) suffered by professional soccer players. The film managed to raise more than $ 47 million starting from a budget of $ 35 million.

I robot

Platform: Disney +, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 55 minutes

Direction: Alex Proyas

Year: 2004

IMDb score: 7.1

Starring Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Alan Tudyk, James Cromwell, Bruce Greenwood, Adrian Ricard, Chi McBride, Jerry Wasserman, Shia labeouf and Fiona Hogan. This is a movie by dystopian sci-fi which takes us to the year 2035 in which humanoid robots coexist with humans in the city of Chicago. She was awarded the prize ASCAP Award, nominated for Oscar in the category of better visual effects, as well as 2 nominations in the Saturn Award to best science fiction movie and best special effects. Raised more than $ 347 million Worldwide.

I’m legend

Platform: Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 41 minutes

Director: Francis Lawrence

Year 2007

IMDb score: 7.2

Starring Will Smith, Alice Braga and Dash Mihok. It is the third film adaptation of the novel by Richard Matheson (1954). In this feature film, Will Smith plays the role of a called virologist Robert Neville, who is immune to a human-made virus. Originally created to fight and cure cancer. His task is to create an antidote while at the same time defending himself against mutants caused by the virus’s own course and spread.

Men in Black

Platform: HBO Max, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 38 minutes

Director: Barry Sonnenfield

Year: 1997

IMDb score: 7.3

Starring Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Linda Fiorentino, Vincent D’Onofrio and Rip torn. Adaptation of the story homonymous from Lowell cunningham which tells the story of a secret organization that watches over the activity alien on planet Earth. From a budget of $ 90 million, managed to raise 587 million dollars. He won the Oscar in the category of best makeup. Additionally, he obtained 2 other nominations in the categories of best soundtrack and best art direction.

Public Enemy

Platform: Disney +, Google Play Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 12 minutes

Direction: Tony Scott

Year: 1998

IMDb score: 7.3

Starring Will Smith, Gene Hackman, Jon Voight, Lisa Bonet, and Regina King. Did you know Mel Gibson and Tom cruise were tested for the character finally played by Will Smith? In the end, Smith’s insistence to work alongside Gene Hackman it was crucial to accept the role. It was well received at the box office with more than $ 250 million starting from $ 90 million of budget.

Seven souls

Platform: Netflix, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 3 minutes

Direction: Gabriele Muccino

Year 2008

IMDb score: 7.6

Starring Will Smith, Rosario Dawson, Woody Harrelson, Barry Pepper and Michael Ealy. He managed to raise more than $ 168 million starting from a budget of 55 million dollars. In this feature film, Smith Interpret the paper of Ben thomas, an employee of the Treasury who lives overwhelmed and afflicted by a certain secret and event that leads him to want to improve the lives of 7 strangers.

Looking for happiness

Platform: Netflix, Microsoft Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Amazon Videos and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes

Direction: Gabriele Muccino

Year: 2006

IMDb score: 8.0

Based on the true story of Chris gardner. It was the first film in which it is carried out by Will Smith with his son Jaden Smith. The cast was completed by Thandie Newton, Brian Howe, James Karen and Dan Castellaneta. From a budget of $ 55 million, managed to raise more than $ 307 million.

