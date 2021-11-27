Top 10 Jack Nicholson Movies Sorted From Best To Worst According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

John Joseph “Jack” Nicholson was born on April 22, 1937 in Neptune City (New Jersey, USA). He was an American actor, producer, screenwriter, and film director who retired in 2010 due to health problems related to memory loss.

He is the actor, with 12 nominations, he is the one who holds the most in the entire history of the Oscars. He was also awarded 3 Oscar Awards. In fact, he is the actor with the most Oscars along with Daniel-Day Lewis and Walter Brennan.

We compiled your top 10 movies sorted from best to worst based on IMDb score.

Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus

Platform: RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 13 minutes

Direction: Miloš Forman

Year: 1975

IMDb score: 8.7

Starring Jack Nicholson, Louise Fletcher, Danny DeVito, Christopher Lloyd, Brad Dourif and Will Sampson. She was the winner of important international awards. 5 Oscars in the categories: Mbest movie, best director, best Actor (Jack Nicholson), Best Actress (Louise Fletcher) and best adapted screenplay. It was also awarded in the Golden Globes in the same categories taking 6 of them if we add the award in the category of New star of the year for Brad Dourif. Finally, we highlight their also 6 awards achieved in BAFTA.

Infiltrated

Platform: RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 31 minutes

Director: Martin Scorsese

Year: 2006

IMDb score: 8.5

Did you know Infiltrated is censored in China because it is said that Beijing intend to buy advanced military chips? The Chinese government found its mere mention a disgrace, even if it is a fictional film. Warner Broswon the rights to the remake for $ 1.75 million in 2003. The film was awarded 4 Oscar awardsra Best Director, Best Editing, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film.

The glow

Platform: HBOMax, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 24 minutes

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Year: 1980

IMDb score: 8.4

The glow It is based on the novel of the same name Writer and novelist Stephen King, published 3 years before the movie. Specifically in 1977. The peculiarity is that the novel and the film adaptation differ a lot. The film, was starred by Scatman Crothers, Shelley Duvall, Jack Nicholson and Danny Lloyd. He had a budget of $ 19 million and raised a little more than $ 44 million. At the time, the reviews were not good and in fact it was not even nominated for outstanding awards or recognitions. At present, it is considered as a cult film.

Chinatown

Platform: Filmin, Movistar +, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos.

Duration: 2 hours and 10 minutes

Director: Roman Polanski

Year: 1974

IMDb score: 8.2

The feature film belongs to the AFI’s 10 Top 10 in the mystery movies category. Chinatown was starred by Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway and John huston. He won Oscar to the best original script, 4 Golden Globes in the categories of best film, best director, best actor (Jack Nicholson) and best script. Also, 3 BAFTA awards in the categories of best actor (again, for Jack Nicholson), best director and best screenplay. Raised more than $ 29 million.

Some good men

Platform: Movistar +, Google Play Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 18 minutes

Direction: Rob Reiner

Year: 1992

IMDb score: 7.7

Starring Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, Kiefer Sutherland, Kevin Bacon and Kevin Pollak. Be part of AFI’s 10 Top 10 in the category of “Judicial films“. Some good men was a candidate for 4 Oscar Awards in the categories of best film, Best Supporting Actor (Jack Nicholson), better sound and best montage. Additionally, she was awarded 6 American film awards (ASCAP, MTV, Chicago Film Critics Association, National Board of Review of Motion Pictures, People Choice, and Southeastern Film Critics Association). From an estimated budget of $ 40 million, the film was well received in theaters, grossing more than $ 243 million.

Better … impossible

Platform: Filmin, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 19 minutes

Director: James L. Brooks

Year: 1997

IMDb score: 7.7

Starring Jack Nicholson, Helen hunt and Greg kinnear. He was a candidate for 5 Oscars and won in two additional categories: in those of best actor and actress for Jack Nicholson and Helen hunt respectively. Also won 2 Golden Globes in the same categories and obtained 3 additional nominations. From a budget of $ 50 million, raised more than $ 314 million.

The reporter

Platform: Filmin and FlixOlé

Duration: 2 hours and 6 minutes

Direction: Michelangelo Antonioni

Year: 1975

IMDb score: 7.6

Starring Jack Nicholson, Maria Schneider, Steven Berkoff, Ian Hendry, and Jenny Runacre. Produced and distributed by the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the feature film directed by Michelangelo Antonioni is about a journalist in Africa who assumes the identity of a dead man to flee the country.

Batman

Platform: Movistar +, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 6 minutes

Director: Tim Burton

Year: 1989

IMDb score: 7.5

Batman was a smash hit at the box office. It premiered in mid-1989 and only in its first weekend had a gross of 43.6 million dollars. In total, Tim Burton ended up raising more than $ 400 million, 100 million of collection of which in its first ten days since its premiere.

My life is my life

Platform: Filmin, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 38 minutes

Director: Bob Rafelson

Year: 1970

IMDb score: 7.5

Known in its original title as Five Easy Pieces, the feature film was starred by Jack Nicholson, Karen Black, Susan Anspach, Billy Green Bush, Fannie Flagg, Lois Smith and Sally Struthers. She was a candidate for 4 categories of the ORscar: Best Actor (Jack Nicholson), Best Supporting Actress (Karen Black), best film and best nadapted script.

The last duty

Platform: Filmin and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 45 minutes

Director: Hal Ashby

Year: 1973

IMDb score: 7.5

The feature film tells the story of two marines who must transfer a prisoner. Starring Jack Nicholson, Randy Quaid, Otis Young, Clifton James, Carol Kane, Michael Moriarty and Nancy Allen. She was nominated for 3 Oscar awards in the categories of: Best Actor (Jack Nicholson), Best Supporting Actor (Randy Quaid) and best adapted screenplay.

It may interest you…

Best Denzel Washington Movies Sorted From Best To Worst According To IMDb

David Fincher’s 10 best movies according to IMDb and where to watch them online

IMDb’s Top 10 Stanley Kubrick Movies & Where to Watch Them Online

Best Wes Anderson Movies Sorted From Worst To Best According To IMDb

Top 10 Michael Bay Movies Sorted From Best To Worst According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

References: Justwatch