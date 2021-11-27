Tom Hanks impresses with his role in a Netflix movie – Cinema and TV – Culture

Everybody wants to Tom Hanks and he knows how to repay that affection, playing good-natured roles not exempt from some shades of gray with characters that engage and generate sympathy. Precisely, you have just repeated that scheme with Netflix.

Hanks stars ‘News from the big world’, a film that seems to be made and thought for this actor, who becomes Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, who after the civil war is dedicated to reading newspapers in remote regions so that people know what he is happening in a country where, in 1870, important changes were being experienced, but not everyone was struck by being part of that process.

Between a routine in which everything seems to be controlled by some and people are always on the verge of exploding in the face of suffering or ignorance, Hanks becomes a catalyst for that tense environment and little by little tries to change the perspective of those who they accompany him in his readings.

With places reminiscent of classics from the western cinema (or cowboys, as it is also known), little by little the routine of its protagonist is disrupted when he discovers a girl who must be taken to her uncles’ house.

The interesting thing is that there is a barrier between them that does not allow them to communicate and generates a very emotional interaction, giving way to a simple drama in which they will break the ice and embark on an adventure to reach their destination.

Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks) finds a girl (Helena Zengel) and decides to help her through many dangers.

That element brings to mind a little “In Search of Private Ryan,” in which Hanks had to take a dangerous journey to achieve a goal of unquestionable ethical value.

Although some have criticized it for being a story that leaves no trace, that fulfills and nothing else, the truth is that it is a film that Hanks elevates to a higher peak. He alone controls the rhythm imposed by the story (sometimes slow, but then frantic) and makes his character and those around him generate empathy and interest in the viewer.

Stepping forward to the idea of ​​the savior who wants to protect the defenseless, ‘Big World News’ really tries to make a portrait of the American society that seems to repeat certain patterns around issues such as racism, ideological or information manipulation and a political polarization that, at times, recalls contemporary and especially very recent tensions. There is even a reference to an epidemic.

This entertaining Western was directed by Paul Greengrass, who had previously worked with Hanks on Captain Phillips.

But for those who want a bullet, there is a good one; those who prefer to see the way the protagonist uses his power to reach people to wake them up has his film. Hanks immerses himself in this character who does not delve so deeply to sell the idea that a good story can change things and open the mind.

Big World News may not change the narrative in the movie universe, but it does offer well-intentioned entertainment, just like its protagonist.

Andres Hoyos Vargas

@ AndresHoy1