Tom Hanks’ family: know who they are as their children dedicate themselves

Frazer Harrison via Getty



Tom Hanks is one of the pillars of Hollywood having one of the most incredible and successful careers. His performances are very famous, but the actor has always been very careful with his family life, so much so that it is not known who or what his children do, but finally the doubts will be resolved.

Colin hanks

Colin is the first-born of the actor and his wife Rita Wilson, in fact, immersed himself in show business by dedicating himself to being an actor, producer and director. His first important role was in the series Roswell from 1999. After that he has landed various roles in other projects such as Mad men, tape King kong, NCSI, Fargo and more recently Jumanji: The Next Level.

Stephen Lovekin vpia Shutterstock | Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty



In 2010, he married Samantha Bryant with whom he raises his two daughters: Olivia and Charlotte. Colin is very close to his dad and they can be seen together at various red carpet events.

Chet hanks

He has an image of a rebellious boy and in his 30s, he also had some appearances in Hollywood such as Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Shameless and Curb Your Enthusiasm. In his Instagram account you can see that he is a lover of motorcycle trips and natural landscapes. Also, as a curious fact, he is the only member of the family who has tattoos. He has a lovely look!

In 2011 he revealed in an interview for the portal Chicago Tribune they have always had preconceptions of him because of who his father is. However, in his more recent works, such as the series Empire and Your Honor, you can see that it is forming its own path.

Elizabeth ann hanks

Elizabeth, like her siblings, is experienced in acting, albeit on a smaller scale. He had two cameos on his dad’s tapes: Forrest Gump and That Thing You Do!, he was also a participant in the shorts Anchoraged and Big city greens.

But that’s not all, Elizabeth stands out as an entertainment writer in renowned sites such as The New York Times, The Guardian, Vanity Fair or Time magazine. They are all extremely famous and important, what an impression!

Amy Sussman via Getty



Truman hanks

The youngest of the family is Truman, who is 25 years old. He prefers to keep a low profile in the middle, but his name is also known because he works behind the scenes as a photographer and assistant director. His work began to gain fame thanks to his great talent, so it would not be surprising if at some point he crossed his professional path with his father in a movie.

As his last job he made photographs for the new Marvel tape, Black Widow, so it’s no wonder I’m involved in big projects from now on. In his own way, Truman is also part of the show scene. Although acting is not his thing, it would be great to see him as the rest of his family.

Beyond being handsome, they are all very successful in their respective fields, which shows that they also inherited their talents.

Since you are here, go to see: