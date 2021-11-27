Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, inseparable

Tom Cruise is rolling Mission Impossible 7 . That in the cinema. In his private life, he seems to be on another impossible mission: to secure a couple. The 59-year-old actor has a long love story, including three marriages, but his relationships have always been shrouded in mystery. Not forgetting the rumor that has haunted him for years: that he is gay.

After almost a decade single, the Hollywood star was seen this weekend with actress Hayley Atwell, 38, known for her character as Peggy Carter in Captain America . The two roll together Mission Impossible 7 and since last December they have been romantically related. On Saturday they came hand in hand to the women’s tennis final of the Wimbledon tournament. The actor, aware that he was the focus of the photographers present, did not hesitate to cheer on his companion.

With Katie Holmes, his third wife, he was married from 2006 to 2012 Getty

With three failed marriages in tow, he has always been haunted by the rumor that he is gay

The filming of the action film has taken the actors to travel to Rome, Norway and the United States for more than a year. Judging by the images, the actors have hit it off and become inseparable.

Now all eyes are falling on Atwell and his possible membership in the Church of Scientology, of which Cruise is a fervent devotee, and which could have been one of the reasons for his romantic breakups. For now, it is known that the British actress previously dated model Evan Jones, whom she separated from two years ago. According to the newspaper The Sun , the last partner of the interpreter was an English doctor, with whom she broke up earlier this year, weeks after starting filming with Cruise.

Tom Cruise and Mimi Rogers were married from 1987 to 1990 © RADIALPRESS

The actor’s last recognized partner was his ex-wife Katie Holmes and mother of his 15-year-old daughter Suri. The couple married in 2006 and separated in 2012. This was the third marriage of the protagonist of Top gun , who was previously married to Mimi Rogers and Nicole Kidman.

When he was not yet known, at 17 years old, Tom Cruise, who then went by the name Mapother, dated another well-known Hollywood face, Melissa Gilbert, famous for Little house on the prairie . A few years ago, the actress spoke of that youth romance and assured that although they did not have sexual relations, Tom “kissed very well.” Then came one of his first successes on the screen, the movie Risky Business , and fell in love with Rebecca de Mornay.

With Rebecca DeMornay he had a brief affair after coinciding in the movie ‘Risky Bussiness’ WireImage

Popular singer Cher revealed in 2008 that she had an intense relationship with the actor in the mid-eighties when he was just 22 years old and she was 38. Cher confessed that she considered him one of her best lovers. In 1985 he would meet Mimi Rogers, also older than him, and who was the one who introduced him to Scientology. They married in 1987 and divorced in 1990 without knowing the reasons. Years later, she hinted that they were not having sex. “Tom was seriously thinking about becoming a monk,” he said. Later, Mimi retracted and said she was joking, but one of the most widespread rumors in Hollywood had already been born: that Tom Cruise was gay, something that Scientology does not accept.

He was married to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 Getty

Shortly after his first divorce, the actor went down the aisle again in 1990 with Nicole Kidman. There were several media that during that marriage published that everything was a fix to hide his homosexuality from him. The only thing missing was for the couple to adopt two children, Isabella and Connor. In 2001 they separated. That year, rolling Vanilla Sky Cruise met Penelope Cruz, with whom he had an affair for three years. After the breakup, he was associated with actresses Sofia Vergara and Nazanin Boniadi.

Penelope Cruz spent three years by his side. Other sources

Katie Holmes came into the actor’s life in 2005. A year later his only daughter, Suri, was born and that same year they married. Since their separation in 2012, their life has become extremely hermetic.