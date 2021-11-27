Tom Brusse’s new girlfriend is Kylie Jenner from France and a big fan of plastic surgery

Sandra Pica is already past. Tom Brusse He seems to have permanently erased Gigi Pica’s sister (currently a presenter on the 8TV program ‘Opina Jove’) from his mind map and is focused on his new jewel: Sarah Lopez.

Influencer, queen of the reality show and lover of botox. That’s how it is Tom’s brand new partner, besides being very very beautiful. The ‘crush’ of JJ Vázquez does not waste time and, less than 5 months after drastically breaking up with Sandra, already enjoying the pleasures of López. Now she is the owner of the Frenchman’s little heart.

Passionate like good boyfriends, Tom and Sarah are currently in Dubai. There they make the most of the passion that exists between them and, although they try not to give more clues than necessary, You don’t have to be a social media scholar to know that the fashionable couple has been to the best restaurants in the city, danced salsa in the room of the luxurious hotel where they are staying, and went to the beach every day.. How much would Jorge Javier give to be in Sarah’s shoes?

Its beginnings: from a real estate agency to a reality show

With 30 years behind her and a Franco-Algerian, Sarah studied at the Sorbonne in Paris and worked in a real estate agency for a time. Her 8-hour-a-day job like any ordinary citizen made her nervous and, fed up with the routine, she decided to make the leap to television. He tried his luck in the world of reality shows and it was a success. One after another, he managed to chain up to six practically consecutive reality shows. A fact that led her to go viral on Instagram and start to gain a barrage of followers that would serve her next business: creating her own cosmetics firm.

The Kylie Jenner of France

This is how it is nicknamed by the television circles that are beginning to know it. And it is that, Like Kylie Jenner, she already has her own line of cosmetics. It’s not like JLO Beauty -the Jennifer Lopez line-, but she is not misguided. Without a doubt, she is seen as a girl with a spirit and attitude. Good signing, Tom!

Acid does not fail

As a good influencer, Sarah López does not disappoint with hyaluronic acid. His pompous lips give him away and, like Oriana Marzoli, Laura Escanes, Jessica Goicoechea or María Pombo, he has fallen into the temptation of botox. Two plus two is four!