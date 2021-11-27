Today’s matches: Palmeiras vs Flamengo, live broadcast of the Copa Libertadores final 2021

45 ‘PAL 1-0 FLA | VMONOOOOOS !!! The second half starts with the same 22 players who finished the first half. We remember that Filipe Luis left due to an injury.

MT PAL 1-0 FLA | Half time balance: Palmeiras has handled the match at will at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo. The early goal gave them the comfort to deploy their defensive game and look for a counterattack, while Flamengo failed to react.

45 + 2 ‘PAL 1-0 FLA | The first half ends at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo and Palmeiras takes the partial advantage at half time.

40 ‘PAL 1-0 FLA | Final straight of the first half and Flamengo begins to press in attack, but they need to refine the toe in front of Weverton’s goal.

35 ‘PAL 1-0 FLA | There are 10 minutes left and Palmeiras is back in control of the match, after a few moments of lack of control. Flamengo begins to despair.

30 ‘PAL 1-0 FLA | Flamengo begins to dare to attack more and begins to play a round trip. It seems that Filipe Luis, Flamengo winger and former Atltico player, will not be able to continue. Ren enters his place.

25 ‘PAL 1-0 FLA | Flamengo tries to wake up, but it is not enough given the good approach of Flamengo. We have an entertaining final in Montevideo.

20 ‘PAL 1-0 FLA | The minutes continue to advance and Palmeiras is very superior to Flamengo. He does not lose control of the meeting and it seems that he will continue to bring the meeting to a successful conclusion.

15 ‘PAL 1-0 FLA | We reached the first quarter of an hour of the match and Palmeiras gave the initiative to Flamengo in search of a counterattack.

10 ‘PAL 1-0 FLA | We reached the first ten minutes of the final and unlike last year, the goal was immediate. We remind you that last year we went to overtime.

5 ‘PAL 1-0 FLA | GOOOOOOL OF PALMEEEIRAAAAS !!!!! Long stroke from Gmez to Mayke, who escapes completely only to send a rear diagonal and Raphael Veiga shoots from first intention completely only to overtake his team.

0 ‘PAL 0-0 FLA | VMONOOOOOS !!! The final of the Copa Libertadores kicks off at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Urugay.

The National Anthem of Brazil is sung

The football players of Flamengo and Palmeiras they are already on the court of Centennial Stadium to dispute the Eternal glory.

Centennial Stadium

This is what the stage looks like for the great South American football party. The Centennial Stadium It was remodeled to house the Final of the Copa Libertadores. Who is crowned on this court?

Confirmed alignment of Flamengo

Diego Alves, Isla, Caio, David Luiz, Filipe Luis, Willian Arao, Andreas, Ribeiro, De Arrascaeta, Henrique and Gabi.

Palmeiras confirmed alignment

Weverton, Rony, Ze Rafael, Mayke, Luan, Scarpa, Gmez, Piquerez, Veiga, Danilo, Dudu

The end of the Copa Libertadores de America you live in BRAND Claro. The last two champions of the tournament are measured in Uruguay. Palmeiras, current champion, faces will be seen before him Flamengo, monarch of the 2019 edition. Follow live and exclusively through our multiplatform the search for the most important title in the American Continent.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state