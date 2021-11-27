Tina Turner possessed? The time he made an iconic cameo in The Who movie

Every November 26, we celebrate a new birthday for the great “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Tina Turner. In his entire career, he managed to sell more 100 million records around the world, He received 12 Grammy Awards, and most importantly, he left a great repertoire. Which makes us remember her as one of the key figures in musical history.

However, and as is natural for artists, he also wanted to venture into the cinema. Acting like herself or making iconic cameos, like the one we will show you below.

The strange cameo that Tina Turner made in the movie Tommy

The film Tommy (1975), is a tape based on the fourth album of the same name by the band The Who. Its story follows a deaf, dumb, and blind boy named Tommy, who becomes a pinball player master.

In it, Tina Turner plays “Acid Queen”, an erratic prostitute who is dedicated to trafficking LSD pills. In this strange story, Tommy’s parents take him to the woman to see if their psychedelic endeavors they can rid you of your sensory disabilities.

About Tina Turner’s character, Peter Townshend in the book The Who By Numbers: The Story Of The Who Through Their Music, explains that the song “Acid Queen” that is on the album, “is not just about acid: It’s the whole drug thing, the drinking thing, the sex thing wrapped in a big ball. She represents this force ”.

And her scene really is like the worst of our nightmares, with a Tina Turner who seem possessed, while taking Tommy by the hand and leading him to his «treatment room«. There you put a metal mask and, taking a syringe, injects a liquid into the character in the middle of a psychedelic musical number.

Then everything turns into a paralyzing dream when the singer transforms into a metal knight before turning and releasing Tommy. No doubt wait extraordinary and memorable that fans of the artist and she will never forget.

Mick Jagger as the “Acid Queen”?

In addition to Tina Turner, Tommy stars a host of famous musicians, including Elton John, Keith Moon, John Entwistle, Eric Clapton, or Pete Townshend. And even, the director received the interest of other figures such as David Bowie, Barbra Streisand to participate, this before deciding on the final cast.

Even the film’s director, Ken Russell, had originally considered Mick jagger for her to play the prostitute, but she just settled on Tina Turner for this tape. Which also has the appearances of Oliver Reed, Ann-Margret and Jack Nicholson.

Next, we leave you the video of his scene in Tommy, a movie that you can see in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video: