Tigres, first team to use cryptocurrencies in Latin America

Tigres joins teams from the best leagues in the world, such as some from the NBA, by making history and becoming the first Mexican eclub to advertise cryptocurrencies as a source of payment

Los Tigres made history by being the first team from Mexico and Latin America to announce cryptocurrencies as a source of payment for their players in the future. Although there are clubs that have Fan Tokens, the group of San Nicolás innovated, hand in hand with Bitso, to make this a reality in the near future.

Los Tigres made history by being the first team from Mexico and Latin America to announce cryptocurrencies as a source of payment for their players. EFE

It was just this Wednesday when The alliance was announced at the University Stadium and Felipe Vallejo, Bitso’s global director of corporate affairs, shared his joy at being pioneers in this matter in Liga MX and at the regional level.

“It puts us on another plane, we had never done a sponsorship of these, it is the first globally and it is the first for a Blockchain company at the football level”Vallejo said in an interview with ESPN Digital.

“The issue of sports sponsorships is the first and it is the experiment. We will see how it is eaten and with our eyes to the future to see if there could be something else in Latin America, “added the director of the Mexican company.

Los Tigres made history by being the first team from Mexico and Latin America to announce cryptocurrencies as a source of payment for their players. EFE

And it is that Tigres is the first Mexican club that gets involved in cryptocurrencies. While other teams have already done something with blockchain technology, they did it towards NFT’S (Non Fungible Tokens), which are digital collectibles with unique value.

In addition, clubs such as Independiente and the U of Chile launched Fan Tokens, which are not the same as cryptocurrencies, since Fan Tokens are exchangeable tokens, with value, but within the same private company, while cryptocurrencies are a means of decentralized payment.

With this, Tigres joins teams from the best leagues in the world, such as the NBA, which are already very advanced in the field of cryptocurrencies, such as the Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings. Both teams, from the best basketball league in the world, already use cryptocurrencies for the benefit of their fans and for their players to receive part of their salary in these digital currencies.