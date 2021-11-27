‘Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!’: Andrew Garfield and Other Marvel Actors Who Have Musical Skills

Andrew Garfield is an actor with vast experience in theater, film and TV. That is clear in the movie ‘Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!’. And just like him, there are others from the MCU with notable tables and here we present them to you.

Whether it comes out, or not, in Spider-Man 3: No way home, better take care of the projects that Andrew Garfield does. In this aspect, we find the musical Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! which premiered this Friday, November 19 in Netflix. It tells the story of an aspiring composer in New York City who worries that he has made the wrong decision in his life. The film is based on the autobiographical musical by playwright Jonathan Larson, who is the author of Rent, multi-award winning work including the Tony Award (the Oscar of the American theater) for Best Musical, in 1996. As well as Garfield, who played Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro, there are other MCU actors who have great talent for singing; Then we’ll show you who could star in a superhero musical if Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige were up for it.

Zendaya

Zendaya, the new Mary Jane (whom we can also see in Spider-Man: No Way Home), he also has a great experience in music Well, he started his career in this discipline.

Tom holland

Tom holland, who we will see this end of the year in Spider-Man: No Way Home, began his career in musical theater. He brought Billy Elliot to life on stage.

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston, also known as Loki, has a remarkable voice and, throughout his career, he has sung in a number of his roles. For instance, in the 2015 Hank Williams biopic, entitled Hank Williams, a voice adrift, in which he played and sang in the style of the star of country and western.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. conquered our hearts like Tony Stark, in Hombre de Hierro. But before that, he tried to incline his career towards the musical. What’s more, he made a musical film called The Singing Detective, 2003.

Tessa thompson

Valkyrie (i.e. Tessa thompson) is not only good for the fight, it is also good for the singing. The actress had a band, Caught a Ghost, and took over the musical parts in Creed, where she plays singer-songwriter Bianca.

Jeremy renner

Actor Jeremy Renner, whom we will soon be able to see in Hawkeye, has a great passion for music. Although he has not made a musical or a tape that requires him to sing, the actor has a song outside, called ‘Main Attraction’.