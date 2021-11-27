This is what the children of Jennifer López who had with Marc Anthony now look like | People | Entertainment

The salsero has five children; two of them he had with the diva from the Bronx.

Maximilian David and Emme Maribel Muñiz were born on February 22, 2008 as a result of the relationship between JLo and the American singer Marc Anthony, who began their relationship in 2004 and ended in 2011, although the divorce did not end until 2014, according to the People in Spanish portal.

The musical couple of López and the interpreter of “And there was someone”, was consolidated after the supposed wedding between JLo and Ben Affleck, however that day never came and López found “consolation” in his new relationship, so she assures in in his book ‘True Love’.

“Ben and I parted ways the moment I thought we would be committed to each other forever, it was my first real heartbreak, I felt my heart had been ripped out,” he explained. “I sought consolation in another person, I tried to find someone who could make me feel loved and desired in my loneliest hour … Marc returned to my life 3 days after the wedding that never happened,” added López in the text.

Today, although they are no longer together and Jenniffer López returned with Ben Affleck, they share two lives together: those of their children. The twins are currently 13 years old and thanks to social media, their parents’ fans can see how they have changed over the years.

When it comes to the artistic inclinations of the children of these stars, the twins have shown that they are gifted in music and other visual arts. For example, Emme has whom her mother calls “coco” affectionately, has been inclined to follow in the footsteps of her parents in music and even accompanied her mother on stage at the Super Bowl break, to sing Born in the USA. In addition, the girl plays the ukulele and is passionate about fashion, writing and design.

At 12, the little girl managed to publish a book Lord Help Me (God help me), where he demonstrated his talent not only for writing but also for graphic design, with illustrations he made in conjunction with the artist Brenda Figueroa.

“We all have times when we could use a little help. Some are small, like when we have to get up to go to school or we want to get along with a brother. Others are great, like when we want to help save the world and its animals (especially the sloths). But with God’s help, we find the strength we need to overcome the most difficult moments”Describes the synopsis of the book.

Marc Anthony did not hesitate to share the news on his social networks, along with a loving message for his daughter. “How do you go from this … to this … to this !!!! Very proud of my beautiful Emme. It makes dad sooooo proud, ”wrote the Puerto Rican.

On the other hand, Max is physically very similar to his father and is also venturing into the artistic world, especially in music, so he has decided to take piano lessons and singing lessons, according to López detailed in an interview for Latin times in 2015.

Also, on YouTube there is a video titled Twin Talk: AMA with Emme & Max, uploaded in 2019, where you can see how awake your children are and the confidence they have to ask and answer questions.

Other images that the diva from the Bronx shares on Instagram, shows how they enjoy the moments together, currently.