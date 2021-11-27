This is what Selena Gómez’s friend who donated her kidney looks like 4 years ago

A good friend is the one who is with you not only in good times, but also in bad times, and this was demonstrated by the friend of Selena Gomez, France Raisa.

France is also actress, and it was who donated a kidney to Selena Gomez in 2017, when the singer required it due to lupus disease.

The friendship of Selena Gómez and Francia Raisa

Through networks they revealed photos of the moment in which Selena and Francia were on hospital stretchers after undergoing the operation, revealing their deep love and connection.

This marked a before and after in the lives of both, and showed the Goodness of France, who without having to, donated the kidney to Selena and saved her life.

Nevertheless, their friendship changed shortly after, when Selena began to lead a rhythm of life that was detrimental to her health and the transplant, and France did not agree.

Since then, they grew apart, and their friendship was never the same again, although this year, Selena commented on a post from France talking about kidney donation.

Selena thanked the actress for her act of kindness, making it clear that although their friendship is not the same, they will always be grateful to France.

Thank you for blessing me. I will be eternally grateful “, were the words of Selena.

This is how France looks 4 years after donating the kidney to Selena

Have passed 4 years since France donated her kidney to Selena, and is currently happy, beautiful, and succeeding in a new series.

The American actress of Honduran descent already has 33 years and is part ofThe cast of the new series “How i met your father”, starring Hilary Duff.

Through her networks, the famous woman shares videos and photos of part of the recordings and shows the great relationship he has with his fellow cast members.

He also enchants with his beauty to her fans, and dazzles with every look with which she shows off her curves.